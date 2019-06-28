AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended April 30, 2019

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: NIE), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income and gains, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

At April 30, 2019 2018 Net Assets $ 664,017,492 $ 640,508,754 Shares Outstanding 27,708,965 27,708,965 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $ 23.96 $ 23.12 Market Price $ 22.01 $ 21.15 Discount to NAV (8.14 )% (8.52 )% Quarter ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net Investment Income $ 1,356,770 $ 1,643,221 Per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ 48,875,533 $ (29,846,533 ) Per Share $ 1.76 $ (1.07 )

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

