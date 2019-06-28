Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD    NIE

ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOME FD

(NIE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended April 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: NIE), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income and gains, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

At April 30,

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Net Assets

$

664,017,492

 

$

640,508,754

 

Shares Outstanding

 

27,708,965

 

 

27,708,965

 

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$

23.96

 

$

23.12

 

Market Price

$

22.01

 

$

21.15

 

Discount to NAV

 

(8.14

)%

 

(8.52

)%

 
 

Quarter ended April 30,

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

Net Investment Income

$

1,356,770

 

$

1,643,221

 

Per Share

$

0.05

 

$

0.06

 

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$

48,875,533

 

$

(29,846,533

)

Per Share

$

1.76

 

$

(1.07

)

 

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objective. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERT
04:06pALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOM : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter En..
BU
06/07ALLIANZGI EQUITY NVERTIBLE INCOME FD : NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy..
BU
03/29ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOM : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter an..
BU
03/01ALLIANZGI EQUITY NVERTIBLE INCOME FD : NFJ and NIE Declare Quarterly Distributio..
BU
2018ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOM : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter an..
BU
2018ALLIANZGI EQUITY NVERTIBLE INCOME FD : NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy..
BU
2018ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOM : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter an..
BU
2018AGIC EQUITY AND CONVERTIBLE INCOME F : AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premiu..
BU
2018ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOM : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter En..
BU
2018AGIC EQUITY AND CONVERTIBLE INCOME F : NFJ and NIE Declare Quarterly Distributio..
BU
More news
Chart ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOME FD
Duration : Period :
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fuccillo President & Chief Executive Officer
Davey S. Scoon Chairman
Lawrence G. Altadonna Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bradford K. Gallagher Independent Trustee
James A. Jacobson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOME FD14.83%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.80%7 558
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP12.55%3 047
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION2.38%2 371
HERCULES CAPITAL INC15.02%1 322
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC7.74%1 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About