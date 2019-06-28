Log in
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended April 30, 2019

06/28/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:NFJ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

At April 30,

2019

2018

Net Assets

$

1,344,302,485

 

$

1,365,103,776

 

Shares Outstanding

 

94,801,581

 

 

94,801,581

 

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$

14.18

 

$

14.40

 

Market Price

$

12.42

 

$

12.76

 

Discount to NAV

 

(12.41

)%

 

(11.39

)%

 
 

Quarter ended April 30,

2019

2018

Net Investment Income

$

6,677,091

 

$

6,314,898

 

Per Share

$

0.07

 

$

0.07

 

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$

77,244,012

 

$

(72,466,145

)

Per Share

$

0.82

 

$

(0.76

)

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objectives. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.


© Business Wire 2019
