AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2018

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (the "Fund")
(NYSE:NFJ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which
seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term
capital appreciation, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter
and six months ended July 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At July 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
$1,394,217,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,382,185,936
|
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
94,801,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
94,801,581
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value ("NAV")
|
|
|
|
|
$14.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
$14.58
|
|
|
|
Market Price
|
|
|
|
|
$12.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
$13.34
|
|
|
|
Discount to NAV
|
|
|
|
|
(12.58)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8.50)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended July 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
|
|
$6,457,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
$7,494,575
|
|
(a)
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
$0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.07
|
|
(a)
|
|
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain
|
|
|
|
|
$43,986,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
$24,574,346
|
|
(a)
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
$0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.27
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months ended July 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
|
|
$12,772,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
$15,576,331
|
|
(a)
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
$0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.16
|
|
(a)
|
|
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
$(28,479,258)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$28,374,777
|
|
(a)
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
$(0.29)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.30
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and six months ended
July 31, 2017 includes market premium amortization on corporate
bonds of $42,129 (less than $0.01 per share) and $88,267 (less than
$0.01 per share), respectively. For tax purposes, the Fund has
elected not to amortize market premium on corporate bonds.
|
|
|
Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary
of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., serves as the Fund's
investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.
The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as
well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds
or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.
The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data
available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is
no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the
results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party
sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy
or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy
or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment
advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results
and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There
can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objectives. In making
any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information
sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.
