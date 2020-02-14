Allied Healthcare Products : 10-Q 0 02/14/2020 | 06:07pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 FORM 10-Q Quarterly Report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For the quarterly period ended December 31, 2019 Transition Report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For the transition period from________ to ________ Commission File Number: 0-19266 ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 25-1370721 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 1720 Sublette Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (314) 771-2400 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding twelve months (or for such shorter periods that the registrant was required to file such reports, and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Yes ☐ No ☒ Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $.01 AHPI The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC The number of shares of common stock outstanding at January 31, 2020 is 4,013,537 shares. INDEX Page Number Part I - Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements Statement of Operations - Three and six months ended December 31,2019 and 2018 3 (Unaudited) Balance Sheet - December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) and June 30, 2019 4 - 5 Statement of Changes in Stockholder's Equity - Three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 6 (Unaudited) Statement of Cash Flows - Three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) 7 Notes to Financial Statements (Unaudited) 8 - 13 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 14 - 18 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk 18 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 19 Part II - Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 19 Item 6. Exhibits 20 Signature 21 SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 Statements contained in this Report, which are not historical facts or information, are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends identify such forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause the outcome and future results of operations, and financial condition to be materially different than stated or anticipated based on the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include both general economic risks and uncertainties, risks and uncertainties affecting the demand for and economic factors affecting the delivery of health care services, both in the United States and in our overseas markets, impacts of the U.S. Affordable Care Act, our history of net losses and negative cash flows and other specific matters which relate directly to the Company's operations and properties as discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect only the belief of the Company or its management at the time the statement was made. Although the Company believes such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate or incomplete. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. 2 PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 7,309,785 $ 8,106,998 $ 15,285,422 $ 15,375,895 Cost of sales 5,962,607 6,901,756 12,678,549 13,291,827 Gross profit 1,347,178 1,205,242 2,606,873 2,084,068 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,859,633 1,967,028 4,726,720 4,072,171 Loss from operations (1,512,455 ) (761,786 ) (2,119,847 ) (1,988,103 ) Other (income) expenses: Interest expense 19,037 17,671 25,789 25,959 Interest income (21) (30) (52) (60) Other, net 13 - 23 - 19,029 17,641 25,760 25,899 Loss before income taxes (1,531,484) (779,427) (2,145,607) (2,014,002) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (1,531,484 ) $ (779,427 ) $ (2,145,607 ) $ (2,014,002 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.38) $ (0.19) $ (0.53) $ (0.50) Diluted loss per share Weighted average shares outstanding - basic Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted $ (0.38) $ (0.19) $ (0.53) $ (0.50) 4,013,537 4,013,537 4,013,537 4,013,537 4,013,537 4,013,537 4,013,537 4,013,537 See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements. 3 ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. BALANCE SHEET ASSETS (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,583 $ 195,454 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $170,000 2,931,208 3,165,289 Inventories, net 7,497,059 7,333,095 Income tax receivable 18,453 12,178 Other current assets 243,361 244,908 Total current assets 11,041,664 10,950,924 Property, plant and equipment, net Deferred income taxes Total assets 3,706,602 4,001,081 501,891 501,891 $ 15,250,157 $ 15,453,896 See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements. (CONTINUED) 4 ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 985,790 - Accounts payable 1,894,315 $ 1,469,232 Other accrued liabilities 2,623,950 2,094,312 Total current liabilities 5,504,055 3,563,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Series A preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 5,213,902 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019; 4,013,537 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 52,139 52,139 Additional paid-in capital 48,492,674 48,491,317 Accumulated deficit (17,817,923) (15,672,316) Less treasury stock, at cost; 1,200,365 shares at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (20,980,788) (20,980,788) Total stockholders' equity 9,746,102 11,890,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,250,157 $ 15,453,896 See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements. 5 ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Additional Common Paid-in Accumulated Treasury Stock Capital Deficit Stock Total Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 52,139 $ 48,492,110 $ (16,286,439) $ (20,980,788) $ 11,277,022 Stock based compensation - 564 - - 564 Net loss - - (1,531,484) - (1,531,484) Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 52,139 $ 48,492,674 $ (17,817,923 ) $ (20,980,788 ) $ 9,746,102 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Additional Common Paid-in Accumulated Treasury Stock Capital Deficit Stock Total Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 52,139 $ 48,488,960 $ (14,797,206) $ (20,980,788) $ 12,763,105 Stock based compensation - 774 - - 774 Net loss - - (779,427) - (779,427) Balance at December 31, 2018 ) ) $ 52,139 $ 48,489,734 $ (15,576,633 $ (20,980,788 $ 11,984,452 Balance at June 30, 2019 Stock based compensation Net loss Balance at December 31, 2019 Balance at June 30, 2018 Stock based compensation Net loss Balance at December 31, 2018 Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 Additional Common Paid-in Accumulated Treasury Stock Capital Deficit Stock Total $ 52,139 $ 48,491,317 $ (15,672,316) $ (20,980,788) $ 11,890,352 - 1,357 - - 1,357 - - (2,145,607) - (2,145,607) $ 52,139 $ 48,492,674 $ (17,817,923 ) $ (20,980,788 ) $ 9,746,102 Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 Additional Common Paid-in Accumulated Treasury Stock Capital Deficit Stock Total $ 52,139 $ 48,488,220 $ (13,562,631) $ (20,980,788) $ 13,996,940 - 1,514 - - 1,514 - - (2,014,002) - (2,014,002) $ 52,139 $ 48,489,734 $ (15,576,633 ) $ (20,980,788 ) $ 11,984,452 See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements. 6 ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,145,607) $ (2,014,002) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 322,866 435,729 Stock based compensation 1,357 1,514 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales returns and allowances (1,438) 7,998 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 235,519 323,296 Inventories (163,964) (306,928) Income tax receivable (6,275) (8,120) Other current assets 1,547 27,811 Accounts payable 425,083 409,954 Other accrued liabilities 529,638 (36,785) Net cash used in operating activities (801,274 ) (1,159,533 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (28,387) - Net cash used in investing activities (28,387 ) - Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement Payments under revolving credit agreement Net cash provided by financing activities 16,591,120 17,167,584 (15,605,330) (15,810,917) 985,790 1,356,667 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 156,129 197,134 195,454 136,112 $ 351,583 $ 333,246 See accompanying Notes to Financial Statements. 7 ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) 1. Summary of Significant Accounting and Reporting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited financial statements of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared in accordance with the instructions for Form 10-Q and do not include all of the information and disclosures required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation, have been included. Operating results for any quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results for any other quarter or for the full year. These statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes to the financial statements thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019. Adoption of new lease standard In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessees to recognize leases on-balance sheet and disclose key information about leasing arrangements. The new standard establishes a right-of-use model (ROU) that requires a lessee to recognize a ROU asset and lease liability on the balance sheet for all leases with a term longer than 12 months. Leases will be classified as finance or operating, with classification affecting the pattern and classification of expense recognition in the income statement. The new standard was effective for Allied on July 1, 2019. The Company adopted the new standard on its effective date and used the effective date as our date of initial application. Consequently, financial information recorded and the disclosures required under the new standard are not provided for dates and periods before July 1, 2019. Additionally, the Company determined that as of the effective date of the standard, it had no material impact on the financial statements or disclosures of the Company. The new standard provides a number of optional practical expedients in transition. We elected the package of practical expedients which does not require us to reassess under the new standard our prior conclusions about lease identification, lease classification and initial direct costs. Leasing activities are not significant to Allied's business and there is no significant change in the Company's leasing activities upon adoption. The new standard also provides practical expedients for an entity's ongoing accounting. The Company elected the short-term lease recognition exemption for all leases with terms of less than 12 months. 8 Environmental Remediation The Company is subject to federal and state requirements for protection of the environment, including the remediation of contaminated sites. The Company's policy is to accrue and charge to current expense identified exposures related to environmental remediation sites when it is probable that a liability has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated. The amount of the liability is based on the best estimate or the low end of a range of reasonably possible exposure for investigation, cleanup, and monitoring costs to be incurred. Estimated remediation costs are not discounted to present value. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company's financial instruments consist of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, accounts payable and the revolving credit facility. The carrying amounts for cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and accounts payable approximate their fair value due to the short maturity of these instruments. The carrying amount of the revolving credit facility approximates fair value due to the debt having a variable interest rate. Going Concern, Liquidity and Management's Plan The Company believes the combination of cash on hand at December 31, 2019, additional borrowings on the credit facility (Note 6) and reductions in inventory levels and future operating expenses will be sufficient to meet its obligations as they become due in the ordinary course of business for at least 12 months following the date these financial statements are issued. To the extent these measures do not provide sufficient liquidity, the Company will consider additional borrowings through the sale leaseback of its corporate headquarters and delaying certain expenditures until sufficient capital becomes available. Historically, the Company has experienced, and continues to experience, net losses and net losses from operations. Additionally, the Company expects to incur significant environmental costs that are planned to be expended over the next year (Note 5). The Company's liquidity needs will be largely determined by the success of the Company executing management's plan. 2. Revenues The Company's revenues are derived primarily from the sales of respiratory products, medical gas equipment and emergency medical products. The products are generally sold directly to distributors, customers affiliated with buying groups, individual customers and construction contractors, throughout the world. The Company recognizes revenue from product sales upon the transfer of control, which is generally upon shipment or delivery, depending on the delivery terms set forth in the customer contract. Payment terms between Allied and its customers vary by the type of customer, country of sale, and the products offered. The term between invoicing and the payment due date is not significant. Management exercises judgment in estimating variable consideration. Provisions for early payment discounts, rebates and returns and other adjustments are provided for in the period the related sales are recorded. Historical data is readily available and reliable, and is used for estimating the amount of the reduction in gross sales. The Company provides rebates to wholesalers. Rebate amounts are based upon purchases using contractual amount for each product sold. Factors used in the rebate calculations include the identification of which products have been sold subject to a rebate and the customer or price terms that apply. Using known contractual allowances, the Company estimates the amount of the rebate that will be paid, and records the liability as a reduction of gross sales when it records the sale of the product. Settlement of the rebate generally occurs in the month following the sale. 9 The Company regularly analyzes the historical rebate trends and makes adjustments to reserves for changes in trends and terms of rebate programs. Historically, adjustments to prior years' rebate accruals have not been material to net income. Other allowances charged against gross sales include cash discounts and returns, which are not significant. Cash discounts are known within 15 to 30 days of sale, and therefore can be reliably estimated. Returns can be reliably estimated because the Company's historical returns are low, and because sales return terms and other sales terms have remained relatively unchanged for several periods. Product warranties are also not significant. The Company does not allocate transaction price as the Company has only one performance obligation and its contracts do not span multiple periods. The Company operates in one segment consisting of the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers and emergency medical product dealers. The Company's product lines include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment and emergency medical products. The Company does not have any one single customer that represents more than 10 percent of total sales. Sales by region, and by product, are as follows: Sales by Region Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Domestic United States $ 5,451,615 $ 5,913,530 $ 11,195,850 $ 11,691,515 Europe 69,449 266,783 397,116 379,939 Canada 212,976 215,163 369,378 373,323 Latin America 807,799 616,923 1,562,791 1,126,636 Middle East 86,383 53,416 223,957 146,011 Far East 681,316 1,026,382 1,535,756 1,642,249 Other International 247 14,801 574 16,222 $ 7,309,785 $ 8,106,998 $ 15,285,422 $ 15,375,895 Sales by Product Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Respiratory care products $ 2,061,248 $ 2,338,533 $ 4,217,451 $ 4,414,837 Medical gas equipment 3,824,007 4,147,086 7,604,573 7,819,678 Emergency medical products 1,424,530 1,621,379 3,463,398 3,141,380 $ 7,309,785 $ 8,106,998 $ 15,285,422 $ 15,375,895 10 3. Inventories Inventories are comprised as follows: December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Work-in progress $ 458,830 $ 288,828 Component parts 6,940,548 7,151,228 Finished goods 1,880,434 1,693,974 Reserve for obsolete and excess inventories (1,782,753) (1,800,935) $ 7,497,059 $ 7,333,095 4. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share are based on the weighted average number of shares of all common stock outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share are based on the sum of the weighted average number of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. The number of basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 4,013,537. 5. Commitments and Contingencies Legal Claims The Company is subject to various investigations, claims and legal proceedings covering a wide range of matters that arise in the ordinary course of its business activities. The Company has recognized costs and associated liabilities only for those investigations, claims and legal proceedings for which in its view it is probable that liabilities have been incurred and the related amounts are estimable. On January 30, 2020, the Company filed a Citizen Participation Plan with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation under its Brownfield Cleanup Program. The plan was filed with respect to the Company's property in Stuyvesant Falls, New York. The plan recognizes that the soil and groundwater at the Stuyvesant Falls facility is impacted by chemical compounds exceeding regulatory standards. The Company has applied to the Brownfield Cleanup Program. Pursuant to the plan, the Company will conduct, at its expense, investigation and remediation at the site with oversight by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The Company's best estimate of the expected cost to remediate the site is $0.9 million. This amount was recorded as an expense in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and is reflected in other accrued liabilities and selling, general and administrative expenses in the Company's financial statements. 11 Employment Contract The Company has entered into an employment contract with its chief executive officer with annual renewals. The contract includes termination without cause and change of control provisions, under which the chief executive officer is entitled to receive specified severance payments generally equal to two times ending annual salary if the Company terminates his employment without cause or he voluntarily terminates his employment with "good reason." "Good Reason" generally includes changes in the scope of his duties or location of employment but also includes (i) the Company's written election not to renew the Employment Agreement and (ii) certain voluntary resignations by the chief executive officer following a "Change of Control" as defined in the Agreement. 6. Financing The Company is party to a Loan and Security Agreement with North Mill Capital, LLC ("North Mill"), as successor in interest to Summit Financial Resources, L.P., dated effective February 27, 2017, as amended April 16, 2018 and April 24, 2019 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"). Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, the Company obtained a secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). The Company's obligations under the Credit Facility are secured by all of the Company's personal property, both tangible and intangible, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Credit Agreement. Availability of funds under the Credit Agreement is based on the Company's accounts receivable but will not exceed $2,000,000. At December 31, 2019 availability under the agreement was $0.4 million. The Credit Facility will be available, subject to its terms, on a revolving basis until it expires on February 27, 2021, at which time all amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility will be due and payable. Advances will bear interest at a rate equal to 2.00% in excess of the prime rate as reported in the Wall Street Journal. Interest is computed based on the actual number of days elapsed over a year of 360 days. In addition to interest, the Credit facility requires that the Company pay the lender a monthly administration fee in an amount equal to forty-seven hundredths percent (0.47%) of the average outstanding daily principal amount of loan advances for the each calendar month, or portion thereof. Regardless of the amount borrowed under the Credit Facility, the Company will pay a minimum amount of .25% (25 basis points) per month on the maximum availability ($5,000 per month). In the event the Company prepays or terminates the Credit Facility prior to February 27, 2021, the Company will be obligated to pay an amount equal to the minimum monthly payment multiplied by the number of months remaining between February 27, 2021 and the date of such prepayment or termination. Under the Credit Agreement, advances are generally subject to customary borrowing conditions and to North Mill's sole discretion to fund the advances. The Credit Agreement also contains covenants with which the Company must comply during the term of the Credit Facility. Among other things, such covenants require the Company to maintain insurance on the collateral, operate in the ordinary course and not engage in a change of control, dissolve or wind up the Company. 12 The Credit Agreement also contains certain events of default including, without limitation: the failure to make payments when due; the material breach of representations or warranties contained in the Credit Agreement or other loan documents; cross-default with other indebtedness of the Company; the entry of judgments or fines that may have a material adverse effect on the Company; failure to comply with the observance or performance of covenants contained in the Credit Agreement or other loan documents; insolvency of the Company, appointment of a receiver, commencement of bankruptcy or other insolvency proceedings; dissolution of the Company; the attachment of any state or federal tax lien; attachment or levy upon or seizure of the Company's property; or any change in the Company's condition that may have a material adverse effect. After an event of default, and upon the continuation thereof, the principal amount of all loans made under the Credit Facility would bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 20.00% above the otherwise applicable interest rate (provided, that the interest rate may not exceed the highest rate permissible under law), and would have the option to accelerate maturity and payment of the Company's obligations under the Credit Facility. At December 31, 2019, the Company had $985,790 of indebtedness. The prime rate as reported in the Wall Street Journal was 4.75% on December 31, 2019. The Company was in compliance with all of the covenants associated with the Credit Facility at December 31, 2019. 7. Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under ASC Topic 740: "Income Taxes." Under ASC 740, the deferred tax provision is determined using the liability method, whereby deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized based upon temporary differences between the financial statement and income tax bases of assets and liabilities using presently enacted tax rates. Valuation allowances are established when necessary to reduce deferred tax assets to the amounts expected to be realized. In the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 the Company recorded the tax benefit of losses incurred in the amount of approximately $387,000 and $541,000, respectively. As the realization of the tax benefit of the net operating loss is not assured an additional valuation allowance of a like amount was recorded. For the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 the Company recorded the tax benefit of losses incurred in the amount of approximately $201,000 and $506,000. As the realization of the tax benefit of the net operating loss is not assured an additional valuation allowance of a like amount was recorded. The total valuation allowance recorded by the Company as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 was approximately $3,266,000 and $2,706,000, respectively. To the extent that the Company's losses continue in future quarters, the tax benefit of those losses will be subject to a valuation allowance. 13 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Results of Operations Three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to three months ended December 31, 2018 Allied had net sales of $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down $0.8 million from net sales of $8.1 million in the prior year same quarter. Domestic sales were down 7.8% while international sales, which represented 25.4% of second quarter sales, were down 15.3% from the prior year same quarter. Orders for the Company's products for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $7.7 million were $0.2 million or 2.5% lower than orders for the prior year same quarter of $7.9 million. Domestic orders are down 2.2% over the prior year same quarter while international orders, which represented 27.5% of second quarter orders, were 4.4% lower than orders for the prior year same quarter. International sales and orders are subject to fluctuation in international demand. International and construction sales and orders are subject to fluctuation in demand. Internationally, these fluctuations are at times due to political and economic uncertainty. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.3 million, or 17.8% of net sales, compared to $1.2 million, or 14.8% of net sales, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The $0.1 million increase in gross profit is attributable to a decrease in overhead expenses by $0.4 million which consisted of a $0.2 million decrease in fringe benefits including medical benefit payments and a $0.1 million decrease in depreciation. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $2.9 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses of $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to the $0.9 million provision for environmental cleanup costs at the Company's facility in Stuyvesant Falls, New York. Loss from operations was $1,512,455 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to loss from operations of $761,786 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Allied had a loss before benefit from income taxes in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $1,531,484 compared to loss before benefit from income taxes in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 of $779,427. The Company's tax provision net of valuation allowance reflects a tax benefit of $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. In the quarter ended December 31, 2019 the tax benefit of losses in the amount of approximately $387,000 was fully offset by a valuation allowance of equivalent amount. In the quarter ended December 31, 2018 the Company recorded the tax benefit of losses incurred in the amount of approximately $201,000 net of additions to the valuation allowance of like amount. To the extent that the Company's losses continue in future quarters, the tax benefit of those losses will be fully offset by a valuation allowance. 14 Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1,531,484 or $0.38 per basic and diluted share compared to net loss of $779,427 or $0.19 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The weighted average number of common shares outstanding, used in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019 were 4,013,537. Six months ended December 31, 2019 compared to six months ended December 31, 2018 Allied had net sales of $15.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, down $0.1 million, or 0.6% from net sales of $15.4 million in the prior year same period. Domestic sales were down 4.2% from the prior year same period while international sales were up 11.1% from the prior year same period. International business represented 26.8% of sales for the first six months of fiscal 2020. Orders for the Company's products for the six months ended December 31, 2019 of $15.4 million were $0.1 million or 0.7% higher than orders for the prior year same period of $15.3 million. Domestic orders are up 0.4% from the prior year same period while international orders, which represented 26.6% of orders for the first six months of fiscal 2020, were 0.5% lower than orders for the prior year same period. Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.6 million, or 17.0% of net sales, compared to $2.1 million, or 13.6% of net sales, for the six months ended December 31, 2018. The $0.5 million increase in gross profit is mainly attributable to a $0.6 million decrease in fringe benefits including medical benefits. The Company is self-insured for medical benefits and there is variation in the amount of claims over time. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2019 were $4.7 million compared to selling, general and administrative expenses of $4.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to the $0.9 million provision for environmental cleanup costs at the Company's facility in Stuyvesant Falls, New York. This increase was partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in personnel cost consisting of salary and fringe benefits. Loss from operations was $2.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 compared to loss from operations of $2.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018. Allied had a loss before benefit from income taxes in the first six months of fiscal 2020 of $2.1 million compared to loss before benefit from income taxes in the first six months of fiscal 2019 of $2.0 million. The Company's tax provision net of valuation allowance reflects a tax benefit of $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. In the six months ended December 31, 2019 the tax benefit of losses in the amount of approximately $541,000 was fully offset by a valuation allowance of equivalent amount. In the six months ended December 31, 2018 the Company recorded the tax benefit of losses incurred in the amount of approximately $506,000 net of additions to the valuation allowance of like amount. To the extent that the Company's losses continue in future quarters, the tax benefit of those losses will be fully offset by a valuation allowance. 15 Net loss for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.1 million or $0.53 per basic and diluted share compared to net loss of $2.0 million or $0.50 per basic and diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2019. The weighted average number of common shares outstanding, used in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the first six months of fiscal 2020 and 2019 was 4,013,537. Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company's primary sources of liquidity are its cash, cash equivalents, other items of working capital and available borrowing under the Credit Facility discussed below. The Company's working capital was $5.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2019. Accounts Receivable decreased by $0.2 million, Accounts Payable increased by $0.4 million, Other Accrued Liabilities increased by $0.5 million and debt increased $1.0 million. During fiscal 2020, these decreases in working capital were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in Inventory and a $0.2 million increase in Cash and cash equivalents. Accounts Payable is subject to normal fluctuations in purchasing levels and the timing of payments within the quarter and Other Accrued Liabilities increased by a $0.9 million provision for environmental costs. Accounts Receivable was $2.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease from $3.2 million at June 30, 2019. Accounts Receivable as measured in days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 39 DSO at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. The Company does adjust product forecast, order quantities and safety stock based on changes in demand patterns in order to manage inventory levels. As of December 31, 2019, the Company was party to a Loan and Security Agreement with North Mill Capital, LLC ("North Mill"), as successor in interest to Summit Financial Resources, L.P., dated effective February 27, 2017, as amended April 16, 2018 and April 24, 2019 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"). Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, the Company obtained a secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). The Company's obligations under the Credit Facility are secured by all of the Company's personal property, both tangible and intangible, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Credit Agreement. Availability of funds under the Credit Agreement is based on the Company's accounts receivable but will not exceed $2,000,000. At December 31, 2019 availability under the agreement was $0.4 million. The Company expects that it will use the Credit Facility to finance the Company's operations in the short term. The Credit Facility will be available, subject to its terms, on a revolving basis until it expires on February 27, 2021, at which time all amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility will be due and payable. Advances will bear interest at a rate equal to 2.00% in excess of the prime rate as reported in the Wall Street Journal. Interest is computed based on the actual number of days elapsed over a year of 360 days. In addition to interest, the Credit facility requires that the Company pay the lender a monthly administration fee in an amount equal to forty-seven hundredths percent (0.47%) of the average outstanding daily principal amount of loan advances for the each calendar month, or portion thereof. 16 Regardless of the amount borrowed under the Credit Facility, the Company will pay a minimum amount of .25% (25 basis points) per month on the maximum availability ($5,000 per month). In the event the Company prepays or terminates the Credit Facility prior to February 27, 2021, the Company will be obligated to pay an amount equal to the minimum monthly payment multiplied by the number of months remaining between February 27, 2021 and the date of such prepayment or termination. Under the Credit Agreement, advances are generally subject to customary borrowing conditions and to North Mill's sole discretion to fund the advances. The Credit Agreement also contains covenants with which the Company must comply during the term of the Credit Facility. Among other things, such covenants require the Company to maintain insurance on the collateral, operate in the ordinary course and not engage in a change of control, dissolve or wind up the Company. The Credit Agreement also contains certain events of default including, without limitation: the failure to make payments when due; the material breach of representations or warranties contained in the Credit Agreement or other loan documents; cross-default with other indebtedness of the Company; the entry of judgments or fines that may have a material adverse effect on the Company; failure to comply with the observance or performance of covenants contained in the Credit Agreement or other loan documents; insolvency of the Company, appointment of a receiver, commencement of bankruptcy or other insolvency proceedings; dissolution of the Company; the attachment of any state or federal tax lien; attachment or levy upon or seizure of the Company's property; or any change in the Company's condition that may have a material adverse effect. After an event of default, and upon the continuation thereof, the principal amount of all loans made under the Credit Facility would bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 20.00% above the otherwise applicable interest rate (provided, that the interest rate may not exceed the highest rate permissible under law), and North Mill would have the option to accelerate maturity and payment of the Company's obligations under the Credit Facility. At December 31, 2019, the Company had $985,790 of indebtedness, including short-term debt, long term debt and an immaterial amount of capital leases. The prime rate as reported in the Wall Street Journal was 4.75% on December 31, 2019. Further reductions in availability, either due to continued losses, or changes by North Mill to the Company's borrowing base, could have a material adverse impact on our liquidity and ability to meet our operating requirements. In such a case, the Company would need to access additional sources of liquidity if it does not return to profitability. If the Company were unable to reach such an agreement with North Mill to increase availability, the Company could also attempt to negotiate a larger credit facility with another lender, but the Company would be obligated to pay the above described pre-payment penalty to North Mill. There is no assurance that the Company could secure either increased availability from North Mill or a new credit facility from a new lender, in which case the Company would have to use other assets to obtain liquidity, such as a sale-leaseback of some or all of its real estate. The Company was in compliance with all of the covenants associated with the Credit Facility at December 31, 2019. 17 Further losses or negative cash flow, including as a result of expenses connected with the investigation and possible environmental remediation of the Stuyvesant Falls facility, could result in the Company requiring additional capital or liquidity, which may not be available or may only be available on economically adverse terms. Specifically, the Company believes it can reduce negative cash flow through a combination of reductions in operating expenses and reductions in inventory. To the extent these measures do not provide sufficient liquidity, the Company will consider additional borrowings through the sale leaseback of its corporate headquarters and delaying certain expenditures until sufficient capital becomes available. Litigation and Contingencies The Company becomes, from time to time, a party to personal injury litigation arising out of incidents involving the use of its products. The Company believes that any potential judgments resulting from these claims over its self-insured retention will be covered by the Company's product liability insurance. See Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings, below, for more information concerning litigation. Critical Accounting Policies The impact and any associated risks related to the Company's critical accounting policies on business operations are discussed throughout "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," where such policies affect the Company's reported and expected financial results. For a detailed discussion on the application of these and other accounting policies, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019. Recently Issued Accounting Guidance See Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting and Reporting Policies for more information on recent accounting pronouncements and their impact, if any, on the Company's financial statements. Management believes there have been no material changes to our critical accounting policies. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk At December 31, 2019, the Company had $985,790 debt outstanding. The Credit Facility bears interest at a rate using the Prime Rate, as reported in the Wall Street Journal, as the basis, and therefore is subject to additional expense should there be an increase in market interest rates while borrowing on the revolving credit facility. The Company had no holdings of derivative financial or commodity instruments at December 31, 2019. The Company has international sales; however these sales are denominated in U.S. dollars, mitigating foreign exchange rate fluctuation risk. 18 Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures The Company maintains controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in the reports that the Company files or submits under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the rules and forms of the Securities and Exchange Commission and that such information is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Based upon their evaluation of those controls and procedures performed as of December 31, 2019, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures were effective. Changes in internal control over financial reporting There were no changes in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Part II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. On January 30, 2020, the Company filed a Citizen Participation Plan with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation under its Brownfield Cleanup Program. The plan was with respect to the Company's property in Stuyvesant Falls, New York. The plan recognizes that the soil and groundwater at the Stuyvesant Falls facility is impacted by chemical compounds exceeding regulatory standards. The Company has applied to the Brownfield Cleanup Program. Pursuant to the plan, the Company will conduct, at its expense, investigation and remediation at the site with oversight by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The Company's best estimate of the expected cost to remediate the site is $0.9 million. This amount was recorded as an expense in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and is reflected in other accrued liabilities and selling, general and administrative expenses in the Company's financial statements. 19 Item 6. Exhibits Exhibits: Certification of Chief Executive Officer (filed herewith) Certification of Chief Financial Officer (filed herewith) Sarbanes-Oxley Certification of Chief Executive Officer (furnished herewith)* Sarbanes-Oxley Certification of Chief Financial Officer (furnished herewith)* 101.INS XBRL Instance Document**

101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document**

101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document** 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document** 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document** 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document** *Notwithstanding any incorporation of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q in any other filing by the Registrant, Exhibits furnished herewith and designated with an asterisk (*) shall not be deemed incorporated by reference to any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 unless specifically otherwise set forth therein. **Filed herewith as Exhibit 101 are the following materials formatted in XBRL: (i) Statement of Operations, (ii) Balance Sheet, (iii) Statement of Cash Flows and (iv) Notes to Financial Statements. 20 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. /s/ Daniel C. Dunn Daniel C. Dunn Chief Financial Officer Date: February 14, 2020 21 Exhibit 31.1 CERTIFICATION I, EARL R. REFSLAND, certify that: I have reviewed this Form 10-Q of ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.; Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report; Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report; The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) and internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f)) for the registrant and have: a. Designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; b. Designed such internal control over financial reporting, or caused such internal control over financial reporting to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles; c. Evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in this report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of the period covered by this report based on such evaluation; and d. Disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case of an annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting; and 5. The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent functions): a. All significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control over financial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and b. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Date: February 14, 2020 /s/ EARL R. REFSLAND Earl. R. Refsland President & Chief Executive Officer Exhibit 31.2 CERTIFICATION I, DANIEL C. DUNN, certify that: I have reviewed this Form 10-Q of ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC.; Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report; Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report; The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) and internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f)) for the registrant and have: a. Designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; b. Designed such internal control over financial reporting, or caused such internal control over financial reporting to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles; c. Evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in this report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of the period covered by this report based on such evaluation; and d. Disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case of an annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting; and 5. The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent functions): a. All significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control over financial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and b. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Date: February 14, 2020 /s/ DANIEL C. DUNN Daniel C. Dunn Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary Exhibit 32.1 CERTIFICATION Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 1350 The undersigned officer of ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. (the "Company"), hereby certifies, to such officer's knowledge, that the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Company's fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 (the "Report") fully complies with the requirements of Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and that the information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. /s/ Earl R. Refsland Earl R. Refsland President & Chief Executive Officer February 14, 2020 Exhibit 32.2 CERTIFICATION Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 1350 The undersigned officer of ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. (the "Company"), hereby certifies, to such officer's knowledge, that the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Company's fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 (the "Report") fully complies with the requirements of Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and that the information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. /s/ Daniel C. Dunn Daniel C. Dunn Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary February 14, 2020 Attachments Original document

