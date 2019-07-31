31st July 2019

100 days to go - Number of SMEs negatively impacted by Brexit doubles in one year

as recruitment plans hit

Sentiment among SMEs marginally improved, but underlying concerns remain

Brexit now impacting recruitment plans; 11% of ROI SMEs postpone hiring

Manufacturing and Tourism sectors show lowest levels of sentiment in ROI; Retail the most pessimistic sector in NI

The AIB Brexit Sentiment Index for Q2 2019reveals that the percentage of SMEs in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) being negatively impacted due to economic and political uncertainty surrounding Brexit has doubled from 21% to 42% in the past year. By comparison, 48% of SMEs in Northern Ireland (NI) admitted their businesses were now being negatively impacted by Brexit. Meanwhile, the delays implementing Brexit are also continuing to weigh heavily on overall sentiment, with 37% of SMEs in the ROI and 40% in NI claiming the delay is having a negative impact on their business.

The Brexit Sentiment Index baseline is zero, with a potential range from +100 to -100. For Q2 2019, the Index registered a score of -50 in the ROI, a slight improvement on the -52 in Q1 2019. Similarly, for NI, the Index also recorded a two-point improvement to -36 for Q2 2019 from -38 in Q1 2019.

The research shows that the marginal sentiment improvement disguises several fundamental underlying concerns that many SMEs have about Brexit, and how it is already impacting on their businesses in terms of their cost of sales, working capital requirements as well as their investment and recruitment plans. In terms of future projections from SMEs, 75% of ROI businesses say Brexit will have a negative impact on future business.

While just 1% of ROI SMEs have let go staff as a result of Brexit, 11% have postponed plans to hire new staff. In NI, meanwhile, 3% of SMEs have already let go staff while 17% have postponed plans to add to their existing workforce.

The research also shows that 40% of the ROI SMEs that had planned to expand or invest in their businesses have since cancelled or postponed these plans while another 16% are reviewing them. Similarly, in NI, 38% of SMEs have either postponed or cancelled investment plans while 10% are currently reviewing them. Bank borrowing, working capital requirements and job creation have all been negatively affected as a result.

At a sectorial level, SMEs operating in Manufacturing (-55) and Tourism (-55) in ROI are the most negative, according to the research, with manufacturing businesses at its most pessimistic since tracking began. In NI meanwhile, SMEs operating in Retail (-37) and Manufacturing (-35) were the most negative in Q2 2019.

AIB Head of Sector Strategies & Specialists, Mags Brennan, said: "Although sentiment among ROI businesses has marginally improved, it still remains in deeply negative territory with one in two SMEs feeling negatively impacted. Against a backdrop of continued uncertainty, businesses are especially concerned about the impact of Brexit on their business in the future and the impact on the wider economy. The Manufacturing sector, which is fundamental to the Irish economy, registered its lowest