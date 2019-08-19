Allied Irish Bank : AIB Mobile App celebrates one million users with spending data

AIB Mobile App celebrates one million users with spending data

Anonymised and aggregated data reveals what AIB's mobile app users are spending across a number of categories including dining out, clothing and groceries.

AIB Data reveals that almost every €1 of €5 is spent online versus in-store

in-store Data reveals that Irish people spend on average €91 a month dining out 1 , with men spending more (€103) than women (€79).

19th August 2019

AIB has announced that over one million users across Ireland are now using the AIB Mobile App, making it the number one Irish banking app - further solidifying AIB's position as Ireland's most digitally enabled bank. In 2018 alone there were over 325 million customer interactions on the AIB Mobile App, with customers using the app 36 times a month on average. To celebrate the success of the app AIB is sharing anonymised and aggregated data to reveal consumer trends.

County by county spending level data can be found on our interactive graphic at: https://aib.ie/aib- mobile-interactive-map

Since its inception in 2011 the AIB Mobile App has been consistent in introducing new features so customers can carry out their banking needs in the palm of their hand. Through the AIB Mobile App customers can freeze and unfreeze their AIB debit card, quickly view their balance without logging in, apply for loans online and much more. New customers can also open a personal current account through the app without having to go into a branch. The upcoming European strong customer authentication regulations come into being in September, and AIB recommends its customers sign up for the AIB Mobile App for the simplest customer journey.

Robert Mulhall, Managing Director of Consumer Banking at AIB said "AIB has over 1.4 million digital customers who conduct their daily banking needs online. We are delighted to announce that over one million of these customers are now using the AIB Mobile App, making it the number one Irish mobile banking app.

Colin Hunt, Chief Executive Officer of AIB said: "AIB has proven itself once again as Ireland's most digitally enabled bank by reaching this significant milestone. We continue to listen to our customers and introduce new and innovative features to make their mobile banking experience as simple and efficient as possible - giving them the power to carry out their day-to-day banking needs in the palm of their hand."

AIB Mobile App Usage

Almost half a million people who use the AIB Mobile App log in to their account every day, spending on average 47 seconds on the app. Almost quarter of a million people log in once every three days and c.150,000 people log in in once a week. Those between the ages of 30-34 are more likely to login to the app while those under the age of 18 are less likely to check their app.