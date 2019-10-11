Allied Irish Bank : AIB announces Executive Committee changes

AIB announces Executive Committee changes

11th October 2019

AIB has made a number of changes to its Executive Committee and has organised the bank's structure around two core segments: Retail Banking and Corporate, Institutional & Business Banking.

Jim O'Keeffe is the proposed new Managing Director of Retail Banking and will shortly commence the required regulatory fitness and probity assessment process. The Retail Banking segment is responsible for serving the bank's 2.4 million personal customers as well as small businesses. The segment is also responsible for managing the bank's portfolio of retail banking products, the bank's branch network and the bank's debt restructuring teams. Jim O'Keeffe was appointed to the bank's leadership team in 2015 with responsibility for leading the resolution of our customers in difficulty unit. He has held a number of strategic positions within AIB, most recently as Chief Customer and Strategic Affairs Officer.

Cathy Bryce continues to lead the Corporate Institutional & Business Banking segment, serving the bank's corporate and business customers with lending requirements above €1m as well as providing equity capital and corporate finance advisory services to bank-wide customers.

In the UK, Brendan O'Connor, Managing Director of AIB UK will leave the bank later in 2020 having signalled his intention to leave some months ago. Robert Mulhall has been announced as Managing Director Designate for AIB's UK business subject to regulatory approval. Prior to this appointment, Robert was the bank's Managing Director of Consumer Banking. Robert joined the bank's executive committee in 2015.

Mary Whitelaw has been appointed to AIB's Executive Committee as Director of Corporate Affairs and Strategy with responsibility for group marketing, group strategy, corporate development, corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability. Mary trained as a Chartered Accountant prior to joining AIB in 2007. Since then she has held a number of senior positions in AIB across retail, corporate and treasury businesses, most recently as Chief of Staff.

Announcing the appointments, AIB CEO Colin Hunt said "I am delighted to share these changes to the Executive Committee. I believe that the executive team has the right blend of skills, experience to deliver our strategy and back our customers over the coming years."

The changes are effective from 11 November 2019 and subject to satisfactory completion of required fitness and probity assessment processes.

AIB Executive Committee: