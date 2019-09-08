Allied Irish Bank : AIB becomes Founding Signatory of the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking

AIB becomes a Founding Signatory of the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking

9th September 2019

AIB is the only Irish bank to become a Founding Signatory of the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking.

Signatory status follows commitment of five billion euro of funding (one billion per annum) to support Ireland's transition to a lower carbon economy.

AIB is sponsor of Climate Finance Week Ireland 2019.

AIB is the only Irish Bank to become a Founding Signatory of the UNEP FI (United Nations Environment Programme - Finance Initiative) Principles for Responsible Banking - a single framework for a sustainable banking industry developed through an innovative partnership between banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

The Principles for Responsible Banking acknowledge the banking industry's role and responsibility in shaping a sustainable future and set the scene for aligning the banking sector with the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The Principles for Responsible Banking will be officially launched on 22nd September during the United Nations General Assembly in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General and more than 30 bank CEOs. This will be followed by a public launch event on 23rd September in New York City hosted by the 30 Founding Banks that developed the Principles.

Colin Hunt, AIB Chief Executive Officer says "AIB is delighted to be a Founding Signatory of the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking. We welcome the opportunity to work collectively with other banks to make a significant impact on sustainable development for everyone. We are backing our customers in addressing the transition to a low-carbon economy and look forward to further aligning our activities to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement. This announcement demonstrates our commitment to leading the sustainability agenda in Ireland."

Today's announcement from AIB in the area of sustainability complements the ongoing work done by the bank: