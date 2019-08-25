Log in
Allied Irish Bank

ALLIED IRISH BANK

(A5G)
  Report  
News 
News

Allied Irish Bank : AIB puts temporary hold on recruitment, promotion

0
08/25/2019 | 05:26am EDT

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Allied Irish Bank (AIB) has imposed a temporary embargo on recruitment and promotion as part of a renewed focus on costs following a recent rise in staff expenses, a spokesman for the bank said on Sunday.

AIB reported a fall in first-half profit last month as rising costs contributed to a slowdown in its recovery from Ireland's banking crash a decade ago, prompting management to prioritise cost discipline.

The Sunday Times newspaper said the bank, whose shares have fallen by almost 40% since it reported its results, informed Ireland's Financial Services Union (FSU) last week of an immediate embargo on hiring and promotion.

"AIB is an agile organisation which is focussed on being simple and efficient and this is supported by a continual focus on managing costs," a spokesman for AIB said.

"In this regard we have advised the union that a temporary hold on recruitment and promotion has been put in place in line with the bank's renewed focus on cost discipline."

AIB's personnel expenses grew by 8% year on year in the six months to June 30, contributing to a 6% increase in its operating expenses to 744 million euros.

The bank put the rise down to a 3% rise in wage inflation - in line with wage growth across the tightening Irish labour market - and a 2% increase in average staff numbers over the period to almost 10,000 employees.

AIB employed almost 26,000 before the crisis.

Despite the recent rise, AIB still has the lowest cost income ratio of Ireland's domestically owned banks at 54%.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.26% 39.2 End-of-day quote.-11.81%
ALLIED IRISH BANK -2.25% 2.26 Delayed Quote.-37.17%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 723 M
EBIT 2019 1 145 M
Net income 2019 780 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,53%
P/E ratio 2019 7,81x
P/E ratio 2020 7,44x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 6 135 M
Chart ALLIED IRISH BANK
Duration : Period :
Allied Irish Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED IRISH BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,78  €
Last Close Price 2,26  €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Bernard Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Alan Pym Non-Executive Chairman
Tomás OMidheach Chief Operating Officer
Mark George Bourke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Marie Woods Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIED IRISH BANK-37.17%6 834
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.60%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA10.35%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.60%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 961
