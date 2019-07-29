Log in
ALLIED IRISH BANK

(A5G)
Bank of Ireland reports lower first-half profits but meets key targets

07/29/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland on Monday reported lower first-half pre-tax profits of 376 million euros (£338.3 million), which compares with 500 million euros for the same period last year.

Chief executive officer Francesca McDonagh told Reuters that the bank's cost reduction programme would meet its 2021 target of a 1.7 billion euros cost base.

"Costs are continuing to improve, cost are down 3% and that is a continuation of progress we have made in the 18 months," she said.

The bank's ratio of bad loans to its total loan book improved by 1% to 5.3%, and net interest margin was steady at 2.16%. Its fully loaded capital ratio increased by 40 basis points to 13.6%.

There was an impairment charge of 21 basis points, and the bank said the charge would be between 20-30 basis points for the period 2019 to 2021.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy. Editing by Jane Merriman)
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 43.15 End-of-day quote.-2.92%
ALLIED IRISH BANK -4.39% 3.36 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
BANK OF IRELAND -5.10% 4.132 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 729 M
EBIT 2019 1 150 M
Net income 2019 868 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,47x
Capitalization 9 527 M
Allied Irish Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIED IRISH BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,24  €
Last Close Price 3,51  €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Bernard Byrne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Alan Pym Non-Executive Chairman
Tomás OMidheach Chief Operating Officer
Mark George Bourke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Catherine Marie Woods Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIED IRISH BANK-4.62%10 594
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%287 472
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%200 897
