Allied Motion Technologies : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3

Allied
Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Company”), a designer and
manufacturer that sells precision controlled motion products and
solutions to the global market, announced that it has filed a universal
shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Under the shelf registration
statement, once declared effective by the SEC, Allied Motion may,
from time to time in one or more future offerings, issue various types
of securities, including common stock, preferred stock, debt securities,
and warrants up to an aggregate amount of $250 million.
“We are being proactive in our efforts to support our growth strategy
and believe it is good corporate governance to have a shelf registration
statement as it provides the Company with efficient access to the
capital markets and increased financial flexibility,” commented Dick
Warzala, Chairman and CEO.
The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been
filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These
securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to
the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release
shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to
buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction
in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of such
jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf
registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and
an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy
of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained
on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
After the shelf registration statement becomes effective, Allied Motion
may offer and sell securities covered by the registration statement
through one or more methods of distribution, subject to market
conditions and the Company’s capital desires or needs. The terms of any
offering under the shelf registration statement will be established at
the time of such offering and will be described in a prospectus
supplement filed with the SEC prior to completion of the offering.
About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision
and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad
range of industries within our major served markets, which include
Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Company is
headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into
markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.
Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known
worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and
electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless
DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors,
integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital
servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical
encoders, and other associated motion control-related products. The
Company is also a leading developer and manufacturer of active
(electronic) and passive (magnetic) products to resolve power quality
and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion.
The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion
solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its
“technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that
utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and
create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely
posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events
or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,
forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or
achievements, and may contain the word “believe,” “anticipate,”
“expect,” “project,” “intend,” “will continue,” “will likely result,”
“should” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may
cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results
described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties
include those associated with: the domestic and foreign general business
and economic conditions in the markets we serve, including political and
currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory
environments; the introduction of new technologies and the impact of
competitive products; the ability to protect the Company’s intellectual
property; our ability to sustain, manage or forecast its growth and
product acceptance to accurately align capacity with demand; the
continued success of our customers and the ability to realize the full
amounts reflected in our order backlog as revenue; the loss of
significant customers or the enforceability of the Company’s contracts
in connection with a merger, acquisition, disposition, bankruptcy, or
otherwise; our ability to meet the technical specifications of our
customers; the performance of subcontractors or suppliers and the
continued availability of parts and components; changes in government
regulations; the availability of financing and our access to capital
markets, borrowings, or financial transactions to hedge certain risks;
the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel who can design new
applications and products for the motion industry; the ability to
implement our corporate strategies designed for growth and improvement
in profits including to identify and consummate favorable acquisitions
to support external growth and the development of new technologies; the
ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business
model without substantial costs, delays, or problems; our ability to
control costs, including the establishment and operation of low cost
region manufacturing and component sourcing capabilities; and other
risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC
filings. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not
possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner
in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to
release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
