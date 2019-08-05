Allied Properties H K : Joint Announcement - Discloseable Transaction - Extension of Loan Repayment Date (in PDF)

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION

As advised and confirmed by SHK, the terms of the Supplemental Loan Agreement, including the interest rates applicable, were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Lender and the Borrower having taken into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. Based on the confirmation of SHK, the Supplemental Loan Agreement was entered into by the Lender having regard to (i) the costs of borrowing in providing the Loan to the Borrower; (ii) the interest income to be generated by the Transaction; and (iii) the underlying securities. In addition, as advised and confirmed by SHK, the Transaction is part of the ordinary and usual course of business of the Lender. In view of the above, the SHK Directors are of the view that the terms of the Supplemental Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms and the Transaction is fair and reasonable, and in the interests of SHK and its shareholders taken as a whole.

Based on the information and the confirmation provided by SHK and to the best knowledge, information and belief of the APL Directors, the APL Directors consider that the Transaction is fair and reasonable and in the interests of APL and its shareholders taken as a whole.

Based on the information and the confirmation provided by SHK and to the best knowledge, information and belief of the AGL Directors, the AGL Directors consider that the Transaction is fair and reasonable and in the interests of AGL and its shareholders taken as a whole.

THE PREVIOUS TRANSACTIONS

As advised and confirmed by APL, on 27 January 2016, Lender A (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of APL) as lender entered into the Previous Loan Agreement with Borrower A (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Borrower) as borrower, pursuant to which, Lender A agreed to, among other things, make available to Borrower A a loan of up to HK$150,000,000 on the terms and subject to the conditions therein.

As advised and confirmed by APL, on 15 July 2016, 20 January 2017, 31 July 2017, 30 October 2017, 24 January 2018, 27 June 2018, 31 July 2018 and 31 August 2018, Lender A as lender entered into the Previous Supplemental Agreements with Borrower A as borrower, pursuant to which Lender A, among other things, accepted Borrower A's requests for extension of the repayment date for the loan under the Previous Loan Agreement up to 28 February 2019 on the terms and subject to the conditions therein. As at 31 August 2018, being the date of the last Previous Supplemental Agreement, the total amount of the loan under the Previous Loan Agreement remained outstanding and due for repayment by Borrower A to Lender A.