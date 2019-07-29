Log in
Alligator Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

07/29/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2019 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

- Discussions with potential strategic partners continue

- Ongoing trials of techniques to model the underlying structural and lithological settings on the ARUP tenements

- Nabarlek North application progressed and final TO meetings expected soon

Energy Minerals

- Technical output from the two nickel geology expert reviews consolidated and a 'next steps' work plan developed including drilling plans

- Expert reports completed to progress the drill permit application process for Piedmont, with permits anticipated in Q3

- Invitations to open discussions with potential strategic partners commenced shortly after quarter end, with quick response and interest from a range of groups

Corporate

- Evaluation of a range of additional uranium and energy mineral opportunities is underway

- Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive credits (FY20) available for eligible greenfield exploration expenditure incurred during 2018/19

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

- Advance discussions and proposed terms with a preferred strategic partner for both the ARUP and Piedmont projects

- Advance the Nabarlek North application with the NLC and TO groups, with meetings planned during Q3

- Investigate, progress and add additional suitable projects and strategic opportunities

To view the report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7TGE3483



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:

Alligator Energy Ltd



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall 
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd 
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
