Alligator Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2019 Quarterly Report.



Uranium



- Discussions with potential strategic partners continue



- Ongoing trials of techniques to model the underlying structural and lithological settings on the ARUP tenements



- Nabarlek North application progressed and final TO meetings expected soon



Energy Minerals



- Technical output from the two nickel geology expert reviews consolidated and a 'next steps' work plan developed including drilling plans



- Expert reports completed to progress the drill permit application process for Piedmont, with permits anticipated in Q3



- Invitations to open discussions with potential strategic partners commenced shortly after quarter end, with quick response and interest from a range of groups



Corporate



- Evaluation of a range of additional uranium and energy mineral opportunities is underway



- Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive credits (FY20) available for eligible greenfield exploration expenditure incurred during 2018/19



Plans for the forthcoming quarter



- Advance discussions and proposed terms with a preferred strategic partner for both the ARUP and Piedmont projects



- Advance the Nabarlek North application with the NLC and TO groups, with meetings planned during Q3



- Investigate, progress and add additional suitable projects and strategic opportunities



To view the report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7TGE3483







About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





