Alligator Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2019 Quarterly Report.
Uranium
- Discussions with potential strategic partners continue
- Ongoing trials of techniques to model the underlying structural and lithological settings on the ARUP tenements
- Nabarlek North application progressed and final TO meetings expected soon
Energy Minerals
- Technical output from the two nickel geology expert reviews consolidated and a 'next steps' work plan developed including drilling plans
- Expert reports completed to progress the drill permit application process for Piedmont, with permits anticipated in Q3
- Invitations to open discussions with potential strategic partners commenced shortly after quarter end, with quick response and interest from a range of groups
Corporate
- Evaluation of a range of additional uranium and energy mineral opportunities is underway
- Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive credits (FY20) available for eligible greenfield exploration expenditure incurred during 2018/19
Plans for the forthcoming quarter
- Advance discussions and proposed terms with a preferred strategic partner for both the ARUP and Piedmont projects
- Advance the Nabarlek North application with the NLC and TO groups, with meetings planned during Q3
- Investigate, progress and add additional suitable projects and strategic opportunities
About Alligator Energy Ltd:
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.
Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).
