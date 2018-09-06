Log in
ALLIGATOR ENERGY LTD
Alligator Energy Ltd NT Resources Week Presentation

09/06/2018 | 04:05am CEST
NT Resources Week Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) provides the Company's NT Resources Week Presentation.

Alligator Energy Ltd - Overview

Focused on the discovery of large economic high grade energy related metal deposits (Uranium, Nickel, Cobalt) with clear pathways for approval and development.

AGE have developed and implemented specific R&D exploration IP for identifying potential uranium occurrences which may exist under cover in the premier uranium exploration district of the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP), Northern Territory, Australia.

The application of this pre-drilling IP over many years has identified undercover drill ready uranium targets in the Company's significant land holding position in the ARUP, NT. This substantial R&D work is currently being tested with drilling of the most of advanced of these targets at TCC4 underway.

The Piedmont Nickel Cobalt project in northern Italy contains historic mines, and demonstrates outstanding exploration opportunity for high quality nickel cobalt sulphide deposits, with on-ground sampling work confirming high grade massive sulphides, with drilling targets now being developed.

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P5LN91DX



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:

Alligator Energy Ltd



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall 
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd 
E: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
E: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au
T: +61-7-3852-4712

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory C. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
John V. Main Executive Chairman
Paul Dickson Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Vigar Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Thomas McIntyre Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIGATOR ENERGY LTD0.00%0
CAMECO CORP16.80%3 993
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-12.20%3 184
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 136
NEW GOLD INC (PRE-MERGER)-71.67%514
DENISON MINES CORP-2.90%284
