Alligator Energy Ltd NT Resources Week Presentation

Alligator Energy Ltd - Overview



Focused on the discovery of large economic high grade energy related metal deposits (Uranium, Nickel, Cobalt) with clear pathways for approval and development.



AGE have developed and implemented specific R&D exploration IP for identifying potential uranium occurrences which may exist under cover in the premier uranium exploration district of the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP), Northern Territory, Australia.



The application of this pre-drilling IP over many years has identified undercover drill ready uranium targets in the Company's significant land holding position in the ARUP, NT. This substantial R&D work is currently being tested with drilling of the most of advanced of these targets at TCC4 underway.



The Piedmont Nickel Cobalt project in northern Italy contains historic mines, and demonstrates outstanding exploration opportunity for high quality nickel cobalt sulphide deposits, with on-ground sampling work confirming high grade massive sulphides, with drilling targets now being developed.



About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





