Allison Transmission : 250,000th Allison Transmission from Hungary

07/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

Quarter of a million fully automatic transmissions have been assembled by Allison Transmission Hungary

Szentgotthárd (Hungary) July 9., 2019 - Allison Transmission's location in Szentgotthárd, Hungary is pleased to celebrate the assembly of its 250,000th fully automatic transmission.

The product itself is a Series 4000 Torqmatic model, which will soon be delivered to Van Hool, a leading bus, coach and industrial vehicle manufacturer from Belgium.

'We congratulate Allison Transmission on achieving this milestone. The 250,000th transmission from the Hungary plant will be fitted to a Van Hool EX, the European range of touring cars that is built in our state-of-the-art production facility in Skopje, Macedonia. We have been offering Allison fully automatic transmissions on the Van Hool TX, TDX and EX coaches since 2015 and year on year, the proportion of Allison-equipped vehicles sold has increased. It's a popular choice for Van Hool customers who appreciate a comfortable ride, less maintenance and positive driver feedback.' - said Filip Van Hool, CEO of the company.

In order to commemorate the occasion, Allison employees and supplier employees, joined together to celebrate their significant success over the past 19 years of assembling transmissions in Hungary.

'It makes me proud to think on the fact, that there are quarter of a million transmissions working in different applications all around the world, which were assembled here in Szentgotthárd, by this small, but devoted team,' said Peter Rezsnyak, Plant Manager of Allison Transmission Hungary.

Outside of North America, Allison Transmission has production facilities in India and in Hungary. The plant in Hungary, which is located on the western boarder of the country in the city of Szentgotthárd, produces Series 3000 and 4000 transmissions to be distributed to worldwide OEMs. The plant, which started operation in 2000, then part of General Motors, moved to its own, newly built modern facilities in 2011. Initially the plant assembled Series 3000 transmissions, which was expanded with Series 4000 products in 2005. Since moving to the new facility in 2011, they had enough space to expand activity with the 'customization center' - where specialists prepare the transmissions for the actual applications.

The plant applies all Allison production processes to be able to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion systems in the world, to enable the company's customers to work more efficiently.

Additionally, in 2012, the Allison Customer Experience Center & Drive Track (ACE) was opened in Szentgotthárd. At this 15-acre (6-hectare) campus, customers can learn about Allison - our company, our products and technology - while personally experiencing the performance of our fully automatic transmissions. At ACE both on- and off-highway vehicles can be driven and demonstrated, allowing customers to evaluate the benefits of an Allison automatic in varying and demanding conditions and right from the driver's seat.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:12:05 UTC
