Allison Transmission : Announces $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) (“Allison” or the
“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison
Transmission, Inc. (the “Issuer”), commenced an offering of $500 million
in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the
“Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) exempt from
registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”), subject to market conditions. The Company previously
announced that the Issuer is seeking to enter into a new term loan
facility in the amount of $648 million and a new revolving credit
facility in the amount of $600 million (collectively, the “New Senior
Secured Credit Facilities”). The Issuer currently intends to use the net
proceeds from the Offering, together with borrowings under its New
Senior Secured Credit Facilities and cash on hand, to repay all
outstanding borrowings under the Issuer’s existing senior secured credit
facilities and to pay related transaction fees and expenses. The closing
of the Offering is expected to occur substantially concurrently with,
and is conditioned upon, the closing of the Issuer’s New Senior Secured
Credit Facilities.
The Notes will be guaranteed by each of the Issuer’s existing and future
domestic subsidiaries that is a borrower under or that guarantees
obligations under the Issuer’s New Senior Secured Credit Facilities,
subject to certain exceptions. On the issue date, it is expected that
none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will guarantee its
obligations under the New Senior Secured Credit Facilities, and
therefore none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will initially
guarantee the Notes.
The Notes will be offered in a private placement to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and
to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States
in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not
be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any
state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United
States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the
registration requirements.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, nor shall there be any
sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of
fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial
vehicles and is a leader in hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses.
Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including
refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and
energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,
Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,900 people worldwide. With a
market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional
headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing
facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has
approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements
other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release
are forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding the
Offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by
terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plans,”
“project,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,”
“forecast,” “could,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these
terms or other similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown
risks. Factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are
made include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Offering and
the New Senior Secured Credit Facilities, including that such
transactions may not occur; risks related to our substantial
indebtedness; our participation in markets that are competitive; the
highly cyclical industries in which certain of our end users operate;
uncertainty in the global regulatory and business environments in which
we operate; our ability to prepare for, respond to and successfully
achieve our objectives relating to technological and market
developments, competitive threats and changing customer needs; the
concentration of our net sales in our top five customers and the loss of
any one of these; the success of our research and development efforts,
the outcome of which is uncertain; our failure to effectively integrate
acquisitions, which could harm our growth; increases in cost, disruption
of supply or shortage of raw materials or components used in our
products; our failure to maintain cost controls; the failure of markets
outside North America to increase adoption of fully-automatic
transmissions; U.S. and foreign defense spending; general economic and
industry conditions; risks associated with our international operations,
including increased trade protectionism; the discovery of defects in our
products, resulting in delays in new model launches, recall campaigns
and/or increased warranty costs and reduction in future sales or damage
to our brand and reputation; other risks and uncertainties associated
with our business described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K; and other factors
beyond our control. Although we believe the expectations reflected in
such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions,
we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that
any deviation will not be material. All information is as of the date of
this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or
changes in expectations.
