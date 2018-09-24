Allison Transmission : Announces Connected Capabilities with Clever Devices to Support Public Transit Fleets

Allison diagnostic codes are being added to further enhance the fleet management experience for all modes, including fixed-route, bus rapid transit, and paratransit

Allison Transmission has partnered with Clever Devices, a leading provider of technology solutions for all modes of public transportation, to deliver transmission health, which can include prognostics to monitor various operating parameters, oil and filter life and diagnostic transmission information, to bus fleets. This collaboration is the next step on a journey to provide fleets with actionable intelligence to support their fourth- and fifth-generation Allison conventional and hybrid transmissions.

“Our partnership with Clever Devices shows we are continuing to strengthen our commitment to public transit agencies by providing the vehicle insights needed to manage fleets more effectively. We are extremely excited to be working with industry leader Clever Devices to bring these services to our mutual transit customers,” said John Coll, senior vice president, global marketing, sales and service with Allison Transmission.

“Our AVM solutions are used by many agencies throughout North America, and we’re excited about our partnership with Allison as it enhances our ability to provide those customers with additional information that they can use to better monitor the health of their fleet,” said Kirk Shore, vice president of product management at Clever Devices, “We remain dedicated to helping our customers reduce the unexpected mechanical breakdowns that increase their costs and frustrate their customers, and the detailed insights provided by Allison Transmission enhances our ability to do so,” Shore said.

Allison is committed to powering the global connected vehicle ecosystem with telematics system providers, fleet-management software providers and original equipment manufacturers to support existing and new customers with connected capabilities. Support for additional vocations and global regions is planned.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary, and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Clever Devices

Clever Devices (www.cleverdevices.com) is a leading provider of technology solutions for all modes of public transportation including fixed-route, bus rapid transit, paratransit and rail. Clever Devices’ solutions enhance mobility and help meet the public transportation challenges of communities around the world. Based in Woodbury, NY with offices around the United States, Canada and Brazil, Clever Devices is a privately held company. For more information about Clever Devices and the CleverCAD solution visit: http://www.cleverdevices.com/product/clevercad/.

