Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allison Transmission Holdings Inc    ALSN

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Allison Transmission : Announces Connected Capabilities with Clever Devices to Support Public Transit Fleets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Allison diagnostic codes are being added to further enhance the fleet management experience for all modes, including fixed-route, bus rapid transit, and paratransit

Allison Transmission has partnered with Clever Devices, a leading provider of technology solutions for all modes of public transportation, to deliver transmission health, which can include prognostics to monitor various operating parameters, oil and filter life and diagnostic transmission information, to bus fleets. This collaboration is the next step on a journey to provide fleets with actionable intelligence to support their fourth- and fifth-generation Allison conventional and hybrid transmissions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005290/en/

“Our partnership with Clever Devices shows we are continuing to strengthen our commitment to public transit agencies by providing the vehicle insights needed to manage fleets more effectively. We are extremely excited to be working with industry leader Clever Devices to bring these services to our mutual transit customers,” said John Coll, senior vice president, global marketing, sales and service with Allison Transmission.

“Our AVM solutions are used by many agencies throughout North America, and we’re excited about our partnership with Allison as it enhances our ability to provide those customers with additional information that they can use to better monitor the health of their fleet,” said Kirk Shore, vice president of product management at Clever Devices, “We remain dedicated to helping our customers reduce the unexpected mechanical breakdowns that increase their costs and frustrate their customers, and the detailed insights provided by Allison Transmission enhances our ability to do so,” Shore said.

Allison is committed to powering the global connected vehicle ecosystem with telematics system providers, fleet-management software providers and original equipment manufacturers to support existing and new customers with connected capabilities. Support for additional vocations and global regions is planned.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary, and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Clever Devices

Clever Devices (www.cleverdevices.com) is a leading provider of technology solutions for all modes of public transportation including fixed-route, bus rapid transit, paratransit and rail. Clever Devices’ solutions enhance mobility and help meet the public transportation challenges of communities around the world. Based in Woodbury, NY with offices around the United States, Canada and Brazil, Clever Devices is a privately held company. For more information about Clever Devices and the CleverCAD solution visit: http://www.cleverdevices.com/product/clevercad/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDI
02:07pALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Connected Capabilities with Clever Devices to S..
BU
09/20ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Global Launch of 9-Speed Transmission and Expan..
BU
09/20ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Connected Capabilities Service with Geotab for ..
AQ
09/19ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Connected Capabilities Service with Geotab for ..
BU
09/12ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Indiana (Sept. ..
AQ
08/17ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10ALLISON TRANSMISSION : In the spotlight
AQ
07/31ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/31ALLISON TRANSMISSION : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; Net Sales for the ..
AQ
07/31ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC : Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Host ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/19Tracking Lou Simpson's SQ Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/17Truck makers higher as demand stays hot 
07/31Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 664 M
EBIT 2018 880 M
Net income 2018 607 M
Debt 2018 2 211 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 12,05
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 6 972 M
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 49,7 $
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Graziosi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dean E. Ranalli Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Thomas W. Rabaut Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC24.08%6 912
KOMATSU LTD-15.40%29 320
PACCAR1.58%25 309
KUBOTA CORP-17.34%20 394
CNH INDUSTRIAL-3.98%16 610
KION GROUP-21.70%7 494
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.