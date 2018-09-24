Allison Transmission : Announces Connected Capabilities with Clever Devices to Support Public Transit Fleets

Allison Transmission has partnered with Clever Devices, a leading
provider of technology solutions for all modes of public transportation,
to deliver transmission health, which can include prognostics to monitor
various operating parameters, oil and filter life and diagnostic
transmission information, to bus fleets. This collaboration is the next
step on a journey to provide fleets with actionable intelligence to
support their fourth- and fifth-generation Allison conventional and
hybrid transmissions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005290/en/
“Our partnership with Clever Devices shows we are continuing to
strengthen our commitment to public transit agencies by providing the
vehicle insights needed to manage fleets more effectively. We are
extremely excited to be working with industry leader Clever Devices to
bring these services to our mutual transit customers,” said John Coll,
senior vice president, global marketing, sales and service with Allison
Transmission.
“Our AVM solutions are used by many agencies throughout North America,
and we’re excited about our partnership with Allison as it enhances our
ability to provide those customers with additional information that they
can use to better monitor the health of their fleet,” said Kirk Shore,
vice president of product management at Clever Devices, “We remain
dedicated to helping our customers reduce the unexpected mechanical
breakdowns that increase their costs and frustrate their customers, and
the detailed insights provided by Allison Transmission enhances our
ability to do so,” Shore said.
Allison is committed to powering the global connected vehicle ecosystem
with telematics system providers, fleet-management software providers
and original equipment manufacturers to support existing and new
customers with connected capabilities. Support for additional vocations
and global regions is planned.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of
fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial
vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city
buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications
including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes,
defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people
worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has
regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with
manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary, and India. Allison also
has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.
About Clever Devices
Clever Devices (www.cleverdevices.com)
is a leading provider of technology solutions for all modes of public
transportation including fixed-route, bus rapid transit, paratransit and
rail. Clever Devices’ solutions enhance mobility and help meet the
public transportation challenges of communities around the world. Based
in Woodbury, NY with offices around the United States, Canada and
Brazil, Clever Devices is a privately held company. For more information
about Clever Devices and the CleverCAD solution visit: http://www.cleverdevices.com/product/clevercad/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005290/en/