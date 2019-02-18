Allison Transmission : Builds Upon Its History of Innovative and Adaptive Propulsion Solutions for Defense Vehicle Fleets

Allison Transmission continues to support critical missions with its
world-class fully automatic transmissions. Known for superior
performance and exceptional reliability, Allison Automatics continue to
evolve to meet the stringent demands of military fleets worldwide.
Allison representatives are at the International Defense Exhibition and
Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, discussing their technologies, products
and services. The stand features both 3000 and 4000 series units as well
as the 5290 MXR, a future innovation for tracked vehicles.
Allison Transmission has been designing and manufacturing propulsion
solutions for military vehicles since 1946. Its transmissions are suited
for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty military wheeled and tracked
vehicles.
Additionally, Allison works with OEMs around the world to design,
develop, manufacture and support transmissions that deliver in the
toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or
tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission specifically for
that application.
Allison transmissions use a torque converter that absorbs shock loads
and spikes, reducing wear and tear on everything from the vehicle’s crew
to the engine to the wheels or tracks. With Continuous Power
Technology™, smooth engine acceleration at launch and during shifts
protects the entire drivetrain. Further, because an Allison transmission
uses a torque converter for launch, there are no mechanical clutches to
wear out.
"Today’s global defense forces face a variety of new missions in
addition to traditional armed conflict,” said Dana Pittard, vice
president for defense programs at Allison Transmission. “These
ever-evolving responsibilities demand vehicle transmissions that have
demonstrated they are reliable and ready for action.”
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission is the world's largest manufacturer of fully
automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles,
and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses.
Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including
refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and
energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,
Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a
market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional
headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing
facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has
approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005409/en/