Allison Transmission : Builds Upon Its History of Innovative and Adaptive Propulsion Solutions for Defense Vehicle Fleets

0
02/18/2019 | 04:41pm EST

Representatives discuss the company’s current and upcoming automatic transmissions for tracked and wheeled military applications at IDEX 2019

Allison Transmission continues to support critical missions with its world-class fully automatic transmissions. Known for superior performance and exceptional reliability, Allison Automatics continue to evolve to meet the stringent demands of military fleets worldwide.

Allison representatives are at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, discussing their technologies, products and services. The stand features both 3000 and 4000 series units as well as the 5290 MXR, a future innovation for tracked vehicles.

Allison Transmission has been designing and manufacturing propulsion solutions for military vehicles since 1946. Its transmissions are suited for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty military wheeled and tracked vehicles.

Additionally, Allison works with OEMs around the world to design, develop, manufacture and support transmissions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission specifically for that application.

Allison transmissions use a torque converter that absorbs shock loads and spikes, reducing wear and tear on everything from the vehicle’s crew to the engine to the wheels or tracks. With Continuous Power Technology™, smooth engine acceleration at launch and during shifts protects the entire drivetrain. Further, because an Allison transmission uses a torque converter for launch, there are no mechanical clutches to wear out.

"Today’s global defense forces face a variety of new missions in addition to traditional armed conflict,” said Dana Pittard, vice president for defense programs at Allison Transmission. “These ever-evolving responsibilities demand vehicle transmissions that have demonstrated they are reliable and ready for action.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 698 M
EBIT 2018 913 M
Net income 2018 616 M
Debt 2018 2 226 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 6 426 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,7 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Graziosi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence E. Dewey Chairman
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dean E. Ranalli Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC12.89%6 426
PACCAR19.18%23 797
KOMATSU LTD17.83%23 584
KUBOTA CORP1.12%17 165
CNH INDUSTRIAL20.03%14 522
EPIROC7.98%11 597
