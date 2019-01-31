Allison Transmission : Hybrid Transmission to Provide Propulsion for Suffolk County Transit

Suffolk County Transit has announced that more than 20 of their New
Flyer buses will be equipped with Allison Transmission’s electric hybrid.
Suffolk County Transit is the provider of bus services in Suffolk
County, New York on Long Island. They have incorporated Allison electric
hybrids in their fleet for roughly 10 years, together providing reliable
service in addition to providing optimal performance.
The H 40 EPTM electric hybrid captures otherwise wasted
energy during vehicle braking and uses it to assist in vehicle
propulsion and powering of auxiliary equipment. The H 40 EPTM
Electric Hybrid system design features a fully automatic transmission
with two hybrid motor-generators, power electronics and battery
management, which enables fleets to maximize efficiency while achieving
outstanding performance and productivity.
The H 40 EPTM electrichybrid also provides
smooth, uninterrupted power to the wheels and comes equipped with
Allison’s latest generation of electronic controls, which offer a
variety of features to further improve productivity and efficiency.
“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Suffolk County
Transit,” said Heidi Schutte, VP, Global and NA Regional and National
Account Sales, Allison Transmission. “Our electric hybrid transmission
supports their requirements for a more efficient and reliable bus."
Allison is the world’s largest provider of hybrid systems for heavy-duty
transit applications. More than 8,000 Allison Electric Hybrids have been
delivered worldwide.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of
fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial
vehicles and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city
buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications
including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes,
defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people
worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has
regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with
manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also
has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.
