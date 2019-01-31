Log in
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN)

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allison Transmission : Hybrid Transmission to Provide Propulsion for Suffolk County Transit

01/31/2019

Suffolk County Transit orders New Flyer buses with Allison’s H 40 EPTM electric hybrid

Suffolk County Transit has announced that more than 20 of their New Flyer buses will be equipped with Allison Transmission’s electric hybrid.

Suffolk County Transit is the provider of bus services in Suffolk County, New York on Long Island. They have incorporated Allison electric hybrids in their fleet for roughly 10 years, together providing reliable service in addition to providing optimal performance.

The H 40 EPTM electric hybrid captures otherwise wasted energy during vehicle braking and uses it to assist in vehicle propulsion and powering of auxiliary equipment. The H 40 EPTM Electric Hybrid system design features a fully automatic transmission with two hybrid motor-generators, power electronics and battery management, which enables fleets to maximize efficiency while achieving outstanding performance and productivity.

The H 40 EPTM electrichybrid also provides smooth, uninterrupted power to the wheels and comes equipped with Allison’s latest generation of electronic controls, which offer a variety of features to further improve productivity and efficiency.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Suffolk County Transit,” said Heidi Schutte, VP, Global and NA Regional and National Account Sales, Allison Transmission. “Our electric hybrid transmission supports their requirements for a more efficient and reliable bus."

Allison is the world’s largest provider of hybrid systems for heavy-duty transit applications. More than 8,000 Allison Electric Hybrids have been delivered worldwide.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.


© Business Wire 2019
