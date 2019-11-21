Log in
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

Allison Transmission : Leader in Road and Public Utilities Machinery Equips Vehicles with Fully Automatic Allison Transmissions

11/21/2019

Merkator Holding, a Russian leading manufacturer of multipurpose road machinery for highway cleaning and public utilities machines, has modified its vehicles based on KAMAZ 6520 chassis together with Allison Transmission: they replaced the OE-built gear box with the fully automatic Allison 4000 SeriesTM.

MOSCOW, Russia, November 2019 - Allison Transmission is well-known for its propulsion solutions in a variety of applications. Vehicles with fully automatic Allison transmissions have a global reputation for reliability, maneuverability, fuel efficiency, as well as comfortable operation and low cost of ownership. As part of extending its presence in the municipal sector, Allison Transmission proposed to launch a pilot modification for Merkator Holding, a leader of the Russian market of road and public utilities machinery. The proposal was to regear one of the company's vehicles with a fully automatic Allison transmission.

The representatives of Merkator Holding grew very interested in the project, which resulted in the modification of a KAMAZ 6520-based multipurpose road vehicle with a solid deicer distributor BUCHER KH. The vehicle is used for accelerated road maintenance in winter, particularly, for cleaning pavement of snow and dispersing friction materials and/or dry agents at the same time. According to a company representative, this vehicle is an embodiment of a reliable vehicle concept to be operated for at least 10 years without major expense.

'Of course, we are well acquainted with Allison and its solutions,' said Alexey Cherepanov, Head of Merkator Holding development department. That's exactly why we did not fear at all to modify our multipurpose road machinery. If we are impressed with the operational results involving Allison automatic transmissions, it will be a good reason for us to think about putting Allison automatics in our machines already on the conveyor.'

The modified vehicle is planned to operate in Kaluga where fuel efficiency and operation cost will be estimated, and comfortability and performance of the machine will be assessed. Future collaboration between the two companies will be considered once testing is complete.

Press Contact
Таисия Быкова
Media Service Agency
info@mediaservice-agency.ru
+7 495 638 08 91
Москва, Россия

Miranda Jansen
Allison Transmission
Marketing Communications
miranda.jansen@allisontransmission.com
+31 (0)78 642 21 74
Baanhoek 188
3361 GN Sliedrecht, the Netherlands

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 20:11:04 UTC
