ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
Allison Transmission : Receives Certification From California Air Resources Board for Model Year 2020 Electric Hybrid Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

07/14/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Originally approved in 2014, Executive Order must be approved for eligibility on a model year basis

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced certification from the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for model year 2020 Allison Hybrid 40/50 Electric Propulsion (H 40/50 EP™) system paired with the Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines used in transit buses and coaches.

Originally issued by the ARB in 2014, the dual Executive Order (EO) is required to be reviewed for renewed eligibility on a model year basis. The paired Allison electric hybrid propulsion system and Cummins engine is used in both straight and articulated transit buses.

“We appreciate ARB’s continued renewal,” said Barbara Chance, Director of Mobile Source Regulatory Compliance for Allison Transmission. “Allison was the first electric hybrid propulsion system to be certified in California for transit buses and coaches. We look forward to continuing our work with ARB.”

The Allison H 40/50 EP has been proven to improve fuel economy up to 25 percent over similar diesel buses. Additionally, its regenerative braking capability can significantly extend the brake change interval by as much as 350 percent.

“Cummins is pleased the Allison electric hybrid propulsion system has received 2020 ARB certification,” said Premlata Poonia, General Manager, Global Bus Business, Cummins Inc. “We believe the latest Cummins and Allison clean diesel power system will provide our bus customers an even more reliable and environmentally-friendly powertrain to help them be as successful as possible. For 2020, our latest generation of B6.7 and L9 engines are enhanced with improved fuel economy, and improved uptime, reducing overall costs for customers.”

The Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines feature proven technology designed and developed in-house that is optimized to deliver the efficiency, durability and performance on which transit bus customers depend. The B6.7 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 280 hp (209kW) while the L9 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 330 hp (246kW) for the transit bus market.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins employed 62,610 people committed to powering a more prosperous world as of December 31, 2018. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,600 dealer locations. Cummins earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion in 2018.


© Business Wire 2020
