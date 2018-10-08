Allison Transmission :, Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence to Celebrate Company’s 100 Years of Service to the U.S. Army

In recognition of its 100 years of support to the U.S. Army, Allison
Transmission will recognize military leaders, Second Lady of the United
States Karen Pence and defense industry partners during a ceremony on
Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the 2018 Association of the United States Army (AUSA)
Meeting & Exhibition.
The guest speaker will be Major General Brian Cummings, Program
Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems.
Allison, a global leader in propulsion solutions with over 100
applications in tracked and wheeled military vehicles, will also provide
a glimpse at future propulsion concepts under development.
Among the highlights over the last century, Allison and the U.S. Army
Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineer Center (TARDEC)
delivered the best cross-drive transmission in the Army’s history of
tracked vehicles – the X1100, for the M1 Abrams main battle tank.
“At Allison, providing quality and innovative solutions to the U.S.
Military is much more than business – it’s personal,” said Dana Pittard,
Major General (Ret.) and vice president for defense programs at Allison.
“It’s personal to our workforce, many of whom are veterans, or proud of
family members who serve. All of them consider providing quality
products to our nation’s military a privilege and a weighty
responsibility.”
Pittard said Allison is particularly honored to welcome Mrs. Pence, who
has been a strong supporter of and advocate for military families. Last
month, Mrs. Pence travelled to Fort Carson, in Colorado, as part of a
campaign to elevate, encourage and thank our nation’s military spouses.
Mrs. Pence has also helped distribute comfort kits to children of
deployed parents, which include an animated DVD to let kids know they’re
not alone and to help them express their feelings.
“More importantly, Second Lady Pence is the mother of a son who has just
completed Marine Aviator qualification, and is serving our great country
as a Marine officer,” said Pittard.
James Allison’s engineering company had been in business for less than
two years when, in April 1917, it halted production of automobile parts
to begin engineering and tooling Liberty aircraft engines for World War
I. It was the inception of a century of continuous support to the Army,
which in World War II used Allison’s V1710 engine to propel some of the
most legendary fighter aircraft. After the war, Allison expanded into
another form of propulsion – fully automatic transmissions, first for
tanks and other tacked vehicles.
Today, nearly all medium- and heavy-tactical combat support wheeled
trucks for the U.S. military are equipped with Allison Automatics. These
include the Stryker Family of Vehicles, the Joint Light Tactical
Vehicle, Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility
Tactical Truck and the Heavy Equipment Transporter.
Members of the media are encouraged to join us:
|
When:
|
|
Tuesday (Oct. 9)
|
|
|
11:00 – 11:30 p.m.
|
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
|
|
|
Exhibit Hall B, lower level
|
|
|
Allison Transmission booth (#2233)
|
|
|
801 Mount Vernon Pl NW
|
|
|
Washington, DC 20001
