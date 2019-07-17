Allison Transmission : almost fifty years of presence in South America

Almost half a century working to improve the efficiency of the commercial vehicles performing in severe conditions

SÃO PAULO, Brazil - The world's largest manufacturer of automatic transmissions for commercial trucks and hybrid systems for passenger vehicles, Allison Transmission has more than 100 years of tradition and experience in the vehicle segments that demand high performance in severe conditions. The company was set up in South America in the mid-1970s as an integrated part of General Motors, and so remained until December 2009, when started operating without the trusteeship of the vehicle manufacturer. Since that date, Allison has already delivered around thirty thousand transmissions for the most diverse vocations in the region.

During this period in the South American continent, Allison has gained the necessary trust and credibility to act in a wide range of vocational applications such as agriculture, construction, distribution, energy, firefighting and emergency, mining, oil extraction, public city services such as port work and refuse collection, minibuses, as well as military and recreational vehicles such as motorhomes and tractors.

Allison's main truck OEM partners are MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Iveco, Scania, and Randon, with whom it keeps ongoing development of automatic models for construction, refuse, firetrucks, and airports emergency vehicles. For heavy-duty construction sites, for example Randon, 100% of their trucks are equipped with the Allison transmissions.

The models focused on the refuse and the concrete mixer trucks for civil construction (applications with very high stop-and-go demand) are fast winning the preference of the fleet owners due to Allison automatics robustness and durability. The fact that the truck can deal with extremely heavy and flawless operations in addition to its low maintenance and high productivity has been essential to the fleet owners.

'One of the reasons that led us to incorporate the automatic vehicles into our fleet of refuse trucks is the improvement of our operation costs. Another factor that weighed on this choice was its ease of use, comfort and safety for drivers,' said Charles Pereira Bezerra, maintenance supervisor at Elus Engenharia, in Recife, Pernambuco.

Besides Brazil, Allison automatic transmissions are present for these and other applications in few other countries in the region, mainly, Argentina. Regarding public transportation, the company has a strong presence in the neighboring countries (Allison is not only present on the Buenos Aires buses but also in several other cities in the country); in Colombia, with the Integrated Public Transport System (SITP) / Transmilênio (with bi-articulated buses for BRT lines and standard models for feeder systems); in Chile, it is on the Santiago's BRT Transantiago system; and in Uruguay, in the capital Montevideo.

For the public transportation in the region, Allison has developed products in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Agrale, and Scania. From this partnership resulted automatic mini-buses as well as standard, artic and bi-articulated buses, attending several demands as they run through few capital cities and other cities in South America. According to Daniel Dobrilovich, the COLCAR's service manager in Argentina, 'one of the reasons that led the company to decide for the Allison automatic articulated bus is the significant amount of advantages over its manual competitor, mainly the convenience to maneuver these vehicles with very little demand for maintenance. People had assumed that this type of vehicle would consume more fuel, but in reality, the automatic is consuming the same as the manual.

Another application that should benefit from the fully automatic transmissions advantages is the agricultural sprayer. The automatic transmissions offer smoother driving as the tractor sprays the crops, allowing the engine to run at the lower range and improving fuel efficiency. They are also ideal when sprayers need to move through a wide variety of soil, which can vary from the firm and dusty to muddy and rain-soaked terrain.

This type of vocation started six years ago in Argentina, whereas now, Allison equips tractors of the five main manufacturers for this purpose. During this time, the automatics equipped over 500 sprayers for both the domestic and the export market. In addition to this specific vocation, Allison transmissions are increasing their participation in the agro segment, reaching the sugarcane trucks.

Cash in Transit vehicles also adopted the automatics. Their drivers must be alert and ready to quickly escape any risky situation, and the acceleration is one of the most helpful features of this type of transmission. The automatics also help reduce stress because of the absence of shifting, and the easy maneuverability of vehicles.

It seems unlikely, but Allison's automatic transmissions are also widely used in the oil fields. The company has a line of automatic transmissions geared to be used in difficult environments, whether drilling, in high-pressure pumping or wells maintenance. In the Northeast of Brazil, several of these transmissions are performing activities like that. Moreover, some of the automatic units are being used by stationary engines for hydraulic fracturing of the rocky substrate, from where oil and natural gases are extracted in form of liquid and gaseous fuels from the subsoil ꟷ, in Vaca Muerta, Argentina.

According to Evaldo Oliveira, Allison Transmission's operations director for South America, 'With the economy resumption and the growth of investments in vehicles that can profit from the automatic transmissions, there is a trend for a great expansion in this segment and Allison transmissions will always have a wide range of products to meet each demand from the sector.'