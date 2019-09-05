Log in
Allison Transmission : presents complete range of propulsion solutions at Busworld 2019

0
09/05/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

Allison Transmission will present its complete range of propulsion solutions at Busworld Europe 2019 and puts latest advances in fuel-saving technology into the limelight.

Sliedrecht, Netherlands, September 4, 2019 - Allison Transmission, a leader in propulsion solutions, will display its full range of systems for midi buses, city buses and coaches at Busworld 2019 (October 18 - 23; Brussels Expo; Stand 802a).

The presentation at Busworld includes - amongst others - the latest T 3280 xFETM and T 2100 xFETM transmission models. Allison's xFE transmissions feature the latest advances in fuel-saving technology. Incorporating optimised gear ratios coupled with the FuelSense® Max package, xFE transmissions have been designed to deliver significantly more lock-up operation and operate at lower engine speeds in higher ranges for further fuel economy improvements and lower emissions.

Allison's strong legacy in electrified propulsion systems, as a global producer of hybrid systems for transit and city buses, is represented at Busworld by a H 40/50 EPTM electric hybrid system exhibit. Since 2003, Allison has delivered more than 8,000 hybrid drive systems for transit buses, which have operated in hundreds of cities worldwide. Recently Allison announced the expansion of its electrification portfolio with the H 40/50 with Flex EV, an electric hybrid system with a purely electric extended range − up to 15 kilometers. Ideal for transit bus applications, the system features zero-emissions with engine off, including on approaching, during and leaving passenger stops for a quieter and healthier environment.

In April 2019, Allison Transmission announced the acquisition of AxleTech's electric vehicle systems division, including its integrated electrified axle solutions, and Vantage Power, a UK-based start-up in electrification, battery systems and vehicle telematics. These two acquisitions align with Allison's innovator position in propulsion technology and will complement its existing capabilities to advance its electrification options for commercial vehicles.

Visitors to the Allison booth at Busworld 2019 are invited to explore the sophisticated transmissions via an interactive 3D animation where they will be able to rotate the products 360 degrees and see inside them.

Allison's technical experts will be available to explain and discuss the company's full range of technologies and concepts for the move to electrification.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 18:56:03 UTC
