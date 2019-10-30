Allison Transmission : will present its fully automatic transmissions at Solutrans

Allison fully automatic transmissions are recognized worldwide for the benefits they bring to drivers and owners: performance, durability, productivity, maneuverability and comfort.

Paris, France, October 2019 - Allison will present its fully automatic transmissions dedicated to urban distribution, waste collection, municipal services and construction at Solutrans 2019, the international show for road & urban transport solutions (November 19-23 in Lyon Eurexpo, hall 6, stand U 098).

At Solutrans, Allison will be showcasing cutaway models of the 3000 Series™ transmission and the 4000 Series™ transmission, as well as an interactive augmented reality experience where visitors can rotate an Allison transmission 360-degrees and look inside. On its stand Allison will also present an Econic GNC, dedicated to urban activities, equipped with the 3000 Series transmission.

Gerard De Rooy will also be present for a meet & greet at Allison's booth on Thursday November 21. Team owner and multiple winner of the Dakar, Gerard de Rooy finished in third place in the 2019 Dakar Rally with an IVECO Powerstar equipped with an Allison automatic transmission.

'Allison Transmission is a recognized solution, especially for urban distribution, waste collection, municipal services and construction. The use of its fully automatic transmissions brings many benefits to drivers and owners, including performance, durability, productivity, maneuverability and comfort.' said Stephane Gonnand, Head of Market Development of Allison Transmission in France.

The efficiency and performance of fully automatic transmissions can optimize travel times, especially in activities with high start & stop rates. Indeed, the use of the converter ensures increased reactivity of the vehicle without mechanical risk.

This efficiency is combined with high precision during maneuvers. The converter makes it possible to manage the movement of the vehicle to the millimeter, whatever the slope of the road. Ribbed starts, such as narrow passages, are then negotiated more easily by the driver, who can focus on the steering.

For the most demanding applications, especially in construction, Allison offers unparalleled efficiency. With Allison Continuous Power Technology™, drivers benefit from increased acceleration, operational flexibility and productivity. A fully automatic Allison transmission increases power, while a manual or robotized gearbox (AMT) loses power at every gearshift. Trucks are easy to maneuver, even in soft soils or tight spaces. They perform better in uneven terrain and are easier to control on steep slopes. Allison-equipped vehicles are popular with drivers. They can indeed manage their missions with confidence.

An Allison transmission is fully automatic, therefore without a clutch, which implies very low operating costs and very high availability for customers, compared to a manual gearbox with clutch even if the latter is robotized. The total cost of ownership (TCO) is also reduced because of its efficiency and impact on driving. FuelSense 2.0 is released with all Allison 1000 through 4000 Series products. It allows fleets to optimize fuel economy and performance according to their specific needs.

The Allison transmission is particularly well known in urban applications with natural gas vehicles. It magnifies the CNG engine to give it all the driving sensations and capabilities of a diesel block. As a partner of IVECO France's Parity operation on natural gas Eurocargo, Allison Transmission contributes to the equity of the TCO between a CNG vehicle and a diesel vehicle, thanks to its reliability and low operating costs.

Allison Transmission is also very involved in the electrification of vehicles. The recent acquisitions of Vantage Power and AxleTech's EVS pision broaden the company's position as a leading innovator in commercial vehicle propulsion.

