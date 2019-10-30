Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.    ALSN

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allison Transmission : will present its fully automatic transmissions at Solutrans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Allison fully automatic transmissions are recognized worldwide for the benefits they bring to drivers and owners: performance, durability, productivity, maneuverability and comfort.

Paris, France, October 2019 - Allison will present its fully automatic transmissions dedicated to urban distribution, waste collection, municipal services and construction at Solutrans 2019, the international show for road & urban transport solutions (November 19-23 in Lyon Eurexpo, hall 6, stand U 098).

At Solutrans, Allison will be showcasing cutaway models of the 3000 Series™ transmission and the 4000 Series™ transmission, as well as an interactive augmented reality experience where visitors can rotate an Allison transmission 360-degrees and look inside. On its stand Allison will also present an Econic GNC, dedicated to urban activities, equipped with the 3000 Series transmission.

Gerard De Rooy will also be present for a meet & greet at Allison's booth on Thursday November 21. Team owner and multiple winner of the Dakar, Gerard de Rooy finished in third place in the 2019 Dakar Rally with an IVECO Powerstar equipped with an Allison automatic transmission.

'Allison Transmission is a recognized solution, especially for urban distribution, waste collection, municipal services and construction. The use of its fully automatic transmissions brings many benefits to drivers and owners, including performance, durability, productivity, maneuverability and comfort.' said Stephane Gonnand, Head of Market Development of Allison Transmission in France.

The efficiency and performance of fully automatic transmissions can optimize travel times, especially in activities with high start & stop rates. Indeed, the use of the converter ensures increased reactivity of the vehicle without mechanical risk.

This efficiency is combined with high precision during maneuvers. The converter makes it possible to manage the movement of the vehicle to the millimeter, whatever the slope of the road. Ribbed starts, such as narrow passages, are then negotiated more easily by the driver, who can focus on the steering.

For the most demanding applications, especially in construction, Allison offers unparalleled efficiency. With Allison Continuous Power Technology™, drivers benefit from increased acceleration, operational flexibility and productivity. A fully automatic Allison transmission increases power, while a manual or robotized gearbox (AMT) loses power at every gearshift. Trucks are easy to maneuver, even in soft soils or tight spaces. They perform better in uneven terrain and are easier to control on steep slopes. Allison-equipped vehicles are popular with drivers. They can indeed manage their missions with confidence.

An Allison transmission is fully automatic, therefore without a clutch, which implies very low operating costs and very high availability for customers, compared to a manual gearbox with clutch even if the latter is robotized. The total cost of ownership (TCO) is also reduced because of its efficiency and impact on driving. FuelSense 2.0 is released with all Allison 1000 through 4000 Series products. It allows fleets to optimize fuel economy and performance according to their specific needs.

The Allison transmission is particularly well known in urban applications with natural gas vehicles. It magnifies the CNG engine to give it all the driving sensations and capabilities of a diesel block. As a partner of IVECO France's Parity operation on natural gas Eurocargo, Allison Transmission contributes to the equity of the TCO between a CNG vehicle and a diesel vehicle, thanks to its reliability and low operating costs.

Allison Transmission is also very involved in the electrification of vehicles. The recent acquisitions of Vantage Power and AxleTech's EVS pision broaden the company's position as a leading innovator in commercial vehicle propulsion.

Contacts
Charlotte Roudovski
In Kom Veritas
charlotte@inkomveritas.com
Tel: +33 (0) 6 42 10 28 52
94 rue Jaboulay

69007 Lyon

Miranda Jansen
Allison Transmission Europe
Marketing Communications
miranda.jansen@allisontransmission.com +31 (0) 78 6422 174
Baanhoek 118
Sliedrecht, The Netherlands

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 17:56:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDI
01:57pALLISON TRANSMISSION : will present its fully automatic transmissions at Solutra..
PU
10/29ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Launches New Transmission and Partnership With Freightlin..
BU
10/24ALLISON TRANSMISSION : presents complete range of propulsion solutions at Buswor..
PU
10/24ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Automatics Account for 65 Percent of Medium-Duty Hino Tru..
BU
10/22ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Fuel Economy and Cleaner Emissions are Key in New Propane..
BU
10/16NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : International truck to feature allison neutral at stop ..
AQ
10/15ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
10/14ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Repricing of $646 Million Term Loan due 2026
BU
10/09ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/10ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Strengthens Sydney Steel Company's Commitment to Automati..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 684 M
EBIT 2019 891 M
Net income 2019 594 M
Debt 2019 2 303 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
Capitalization 5 660 M
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,86  $
Last Close Price 46,97  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Graziosi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence E. Dewey Chairman
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dean E. Ranalli Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.6.97%5 660
PACCAR35.32%26 730
KOMATSU LTD.15.54%22 788
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.38%20 018
KNORR-BREMSE15.35%16 244
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV19.54%14 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group