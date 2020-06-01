Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.    ALLO

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $450.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Allogene expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $67.5 million of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Allogene. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Allogene pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) filed on November 5, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has become automatically effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the size, completion and timing of the proposed public offering. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed on May 6, 2020.  Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
Chief Communications Officer
(714) 552-0326
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC
06:31aAllogene Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Sto..
GL
05/29ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29Allogene Therapeutics, with Collaborator Servier, Reports Positive Results fr..
GL
05/26Allogene Therapeutics Announces Webinar to Review Initial ALLO-501 Phase 1 Da..
GL
05/15ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : American Society of Clinical Oncology Abstract Reports I..
AQ
05/13American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Abstract Reports Initial ALLO-50..
GL
05/06ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/06ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
05/06Allogene Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -256 M - -
Net cash 2020 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 036 M 6 036 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,38 $
Last Close Price 48,16 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Chang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arie S. Belldegrun Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Alison Moore Chief Technical Officer
Barbra Sasu Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.85.37%6 036
LONZA GROUP33.49%36 433
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.23%28 553
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.59%27 213
MODERNA, INC.214.42%23 913
CELLTRION, INC.17.96%23 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group