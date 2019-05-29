Log in
Allogene Therapeutics Announces June 2019 Investor Conference Schedule

05/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that management plans to present at three investor conferences in June 2019.

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
6:30 AM PT/9:30 AM ET
New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
9:20 AM PT/12:20 PM ET
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET
New York, NY

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of Allogene’s website, www.allogene.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the website for approximately two weeks. 

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a world-class management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to develop allogeneic CAR T therapies for cancer and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
Chief Communications Officer
(714) 552-0326
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com

Primary Logo


