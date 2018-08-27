Allot Communications : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago

Log in
08/27/2018 | 12:56pm CEST

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading provider of security and monetization solutions that enable service providers to protect and personalize the digital experience, announced that it will be presenting at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago.

Allot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Allot Communications Ltd.)

The conference will take place at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago. Allot is scheduled to present at 3:10 pm Central Time on Thursday, August 30, 2018. A copy of the presentation will be available on Allot's investor relations website.

At the conference there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Allot CFO Alberto Sessa. Furthermore, Allot's CFO will also be in Chicago on August 31 meeting with investors and analysts. Investors interested in meeting with the CFO should contact the Allot Investor Relations team at allot@gkir.com.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
+1-646-688-3559
allot@gkir.com

Public Relations Contact:

Jodi Joseph Asiag
Director, Corporate Communications
International dialing +972-9-761-9116
jasiag@allot.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allot-to-present-at-the-midwest-ideas-investor-conference-in-chicago-300702543.html

SOURCE Allot Communications Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
