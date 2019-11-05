Allot : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights

Revenue growth to $27.6 million, up 14% year-over-year

Cash and investments increased by $13.3 million to $114.8 million

GAAP gross profit up 14% year-over-year to $19.2 million; non-GAAP gross profit up 13% to $19.4 million

GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million

Financial Outlook

Management continues to maintain its expectations of full year 2019 revenues between $106-$110 million, representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth

Management maintains its expectation that full year 2019 book to bill ratio will be above 1

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, 'We are pleased with our continued ongoing year-over-year revenue growth and we remain on target with our strategy and longer-term goals. We have been successful in signing new significant deals in recent months. Our pipeline remains strong and we expect to enter next year with significant backlog that will enable Allot to accelerate revenue growth in 2020.'

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Summary

Total revenue for the quarter was $27.6 million, an increase of 14% compared with $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $19.2 million (gross margin of 69.4%), a 14% improvement compared with $16.8 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter of was $19.4 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 13% improvement compared with $17.1 million (gross margin of 70.7%) in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.5 million, in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $1.9 million, or $0.05 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and investments as of September 30, 2019 totaled $114.8 million, compared with $101.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings results today, November 5, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pmIsrael time.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 27,637 $ 24,217 $ 79,533 $ 68,952 Cost of revenues 8,456 7,417 24,050 21,053 Gross profit 19,181 16,800 55,483 47,899 Operating expenses: Research and development costs, net 8,091 6,695 22,898 18,786 Sales and marketing 12,233 9,880 34,919 30,095 General and administrative 1,096 2,755 4,724 7,800 Total operating expenses 21,420 19,330 62,541 56,681 Operating loss (2,239) (2,530) (7,058) (8,782) Financial and other income, net 257 571 1,360 1,607 Loss before income tax expenses (1,982) (1,959) (5,698) (7,175) Tax expenses 129 536 1,279 1,424 Net Loss (2,111) (2,495) (6,977) (8,599) Basic net loss per share $ (0.06) $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.26) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.06) $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.26) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 34,348,200 33,761,279 34,183,272 33,658,485 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 34,348,200 33,761,279 34,183,272 33,658,485

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,456 $ 7,417 $ 24,050 $ 21,053 Share-based compensation (1) (67) (86) (188) (256) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (237) (232) (701) (697) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) 75 - 75 - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,227 $ 7,099 $ 23,236 $ 20,100 GAAP gross profit $ 19,181 $ 16,800 $ 55,483 $ 47,899 Gross profit adjustments 229 318 814 953 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,410 $ 17,118 $ 56,297 $ 48,852 GAAP operating expenses $ 21,420 $ 19,330 $ 62,541 $ 56,681 Share-based compensation (1) (747) (658) (2,214) (1,912) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (188) (175) (565) (525) Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 1,198 (112) 2,735 (301) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) (31) (210) (31) (380) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 21,652 $ 18,175 $ 62,466 $ 53,563 GAAP financial and other income $ 257 $ 571 $ 1,360 $ 1,607 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) - (7) - (149) Exchange rate differences* 235 - 202 - Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 492 $ 564 $ 1,562 $ 1,458 GAAP taxes on income $ 129 $ 536 $ 1,279 $ 1,424 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (16) 44 (49) 7 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 113 $ 580 $ 1,230 $ 1,431 GAAP Net Loss $ (2,111) $ (2,495) $ (6,977) $ (8,599) Share-based compensation (1) 814 744 2,402 2,168 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 425 407 1,266 1,222 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) (1,198) 105 (2,735) 152 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) (44) 210 (44) 380 Exchange rate differences 235 - 202 - Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 16 (44) 49 (7) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (1,863) $ (1,073) $ (5,837) $ (4,684) GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.06) $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.26) Share-based compensation 0.02 0.02 0.07 0.07 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 Expenses related to M&A activities (0.03) - (0.08) 0.00 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (0.00) 0.01 (0.00) 0.01 Exchange rate differences 0.01 - 0.01 - Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 0.00 (0.00) 0.00 - Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.05) $ (0.03) $ (0.17) $ (0.14) Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,348,200 33,761,279 34,183,272 33,658,485 Weighted average number of shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,348,200 33,761,279 34,183,272 33,658,485 * Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (1) Share-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 67 $ 86 $ 188 $ 256 Research and development costs, net 234 178 617 504 Sales and marketing 297 264 907 701 General and administrative 216 216 690 707 $ 814 $ 744 $ 2,402 $ 2,168 (2) Amortization of intangible assets Cost of revenues $ 237 $ 232 $ 701 $ 697 Sales and marketing 188 175 565 525 $ 425 $ 407 $ 1,266 $ 1,222 (3) Expenses related to M&A activities General and administrative $ (1,561) $ 31 $ (3,508) $ 69 Research and development costs, net 363 81 773 232 Financial income - (7) - (149) $ (1,198) $ 105 $ (2,735) $ 152 (4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items Sales and marketing $ 16 $ 122 $ 16 $ 222 Cost of revenues (75) - (75) - General and administrative 15 88 15 158 $ (44) $ 210 $ (44) $ 380 (*) Excluding share-based compensation related to the restructuring plan, which was already included under restructuring expenses.

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,809 $ 16,336 Restricted cash 10,656 - Short term deposits 8,557 22,543 Restricted deposit 10,508 465 Marketable securities 64,049 64,290 Trade receivables, net 20,974 26,093 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 5,040 3,647 Inventories 9,243 11,345 Total current assets 149,836 144,719 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted deposit 257 257 Severance pay fund 369 345 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,422 - Deferred taxes 550 281 Other assets 766 600 Total long-term assets 8,364 1,483 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 7,976 6,249 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 35,378 37,393 Total assets $ 201,554 $ 189,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 7,287 $ 7,813 Deferred revenues 31,615 13,855 Short-term operating lease liabilities 2,748 - Other payables and accrued expenses 16,848 21,052 Total current liabilities 58,498 42,720 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 4,247 - Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,821 4,247 Accrued severance pay 797 - Other long term liabilities 773 806 Total long-term liabilities 9,638 6,168 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 133,418 135,903 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 201,554 $ 189,844

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (2,111) $ (2,495) $ (6,977) $ (8,599) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 682 550 1,915 1,603 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 814 744 2,402 2,168 Amortization of intangible assets 425 407 1,266 1,222 Capital loss - - - 39 Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net 17 8 (33) 34 Decrease (Increase) in other assets 111 59 (166) 452 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 95 197 336 612 Changes in operating leases, net (235) - 147 - Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 889 (1,826) 5,119 (3,715) Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (315) (1,003) (689) (1,285) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 1,483 (3,942) 1,249 (4,055) Increase in long-term deferred taxes, net (87) (45) (269) (7) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 686 5,826 (526) 6,315 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (953) 105 587 (180) Increase in deferred revenues 16,437 471 17,760 2,145 Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (3,474) 119 (9,504) 3,524 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,464 (825) 12,617 273 Cash flows from investing activities: Increase in restricted deposit (10,002) (110) (10,043) (262) Redemption of (investment in) short-term deposits 9,067 (3,500) 13,986 6,600 Purchase of property and equipment (1,313) (491) (2,790) (2,058) Investment in marketable securities (7,192) (7,236) (31,796) (25,193) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 8,813 7,314 32,382 23,727 Acquisitions - - - (3,048) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (627) (4,023) 1,739 (234) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options 111 201 773 343 Net cash provided by financing activities 111 201 773 343 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,948 (4,647) 15,129 382 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 17,517 20,371 16,336 15,342 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 31,465 $ 15,724 $ 31,465 $ 15,724

Investor Relations Contact: Public Relations Contact: GK Investor Relations Seth Greenberg Ehuf Helft/Gavriel Frohwein Director of Corporate Communications +1 646 688 3559 sgreenberg@allot.com allot@gkir.com

