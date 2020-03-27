Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allot Ltd.    ALLT   IL0010996549

ALLOT LTD.

(ALLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allot Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 01:41am EDT

Hod Hasharon Israel,, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 26, 2020 -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.allot.com/sec.cfm . The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to rkolevsohn@allot.com.

 

About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

 

Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seth Greenberg
Allot
0549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com

Rael Kolevsohn
VP Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Company Secretary, Allot
rkolevsohn@allot.com

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
Allot Investor Relations
+1-646-688-3559
Allot@gkir.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLOT LTD.
01:41aAllot Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
02/25Allot launches a Mobile Virtual Conference for Communication Providers to Rep..
GL
02/09White House to Reduce Budget Request for Border Wall
DJ
01/30Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc 4th -7-
DJ
01/21Altice Portugal's MEO Selects Allot Security as-a-Service Solution to Protec..
GL
01/13Central and Eastern European Mobile Group Selects Allot Security-as-a-Service..
GL
2019Allot Research Reveals Shift Toward Quality of Experience as Telecom Industry..
GL
2019ALLOT : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
2019ALLOT : 5 Ways to Avoid a Ransomware Attack
PU
2019Allot Names Ziv Leitman as New Chief Financial Officer
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 108 M
EBIT 2019 -8,48 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -79,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart ALLOT LTD.
Duration : Period :
Allot Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLOT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,10  $
Last Close Price 9,51  $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Haim Antebi President & Chief Executive Officer
Yigal Jacoby Chairman
Pinchas Gvili Vice President-Operations
Ziv Leitman Chief Financial Officer
Nir Perry Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLOT LTD.11.88%327
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.8.59%6 115
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-43.78%3 871
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK6.78%2 137
CHORUS LIMITED6.03%1 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group