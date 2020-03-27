Allot Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Hod Hasharon Israel,, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 26, 2020 -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.allot.com/sec.cfm . The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to rkolevsohn@allot.com.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Seth Greenberg Allot 0549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Rael Kolevsohn VP Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Company Secretary, Allot rkolevsohn@allot.com Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein Allot Investor Relations +1-646-688-3559 Allot@gkir.com