Allot Sees Increased Demand for Network Visibility and Control Solutions from Regulatory Agencies

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today revealed a trend that indicates increased global interest among regulatory agencies for high-throughput network visibility and control solutions.

Over the first half of 2019, Allot reports a steady rise in the number of inquiries from all types of regulatory agencies and administrations around the globe. This trend spans all regions and across various types of solutions, with a focus on demand for high throughput, rapid deployment and a flexible multi-purpose platform. The increase in inquiries includes demand for solutions such as:

Protection against DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks – To defend assets from attacks intended to cripple services by flooding servers with automated data requests

– To defend assets from attacks intended to cripple services by flooding servers with automated data requests QoE Monitoring – Used to ensure service providers deliver promised levels of service to their subscribers

– Used to ensure service providers deliver promised levels of service to their subscribers Malicious Content Restriction – Including violent hate content, known malware sites and child pornography

– Including violent hate content, known malware sites and child pornography Child Safety – Providing parents with tools for parental content control and anti-cyber bullying

– Providing parents with tools for parental content control and anti-cyber bullying Cyber Attack Prevention – Protecting institutional assets from phishing, malware, ransomware, cryptojacking, etc.

Over the last few months, a number of regulatory agencies, ranging from regional administrations to national bodies, have selected Allot solutions over competitors, with more deals in various stages of development. To keep up with the trend, Allot has invested heavily in developing a new generation of highly scalable real-time, high-throughput DPI capabilities, based on Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence.

“The rise in demand for network visibility and control solutions from regulatory agencies is a very positive development in a market that keeps growing as threats evolve, and as our technology advances,” said Ronen Priel, VP Product & Strategy at Allot. “To meet the increased demand and ensure that our solutions continue to deliver the highest levels of performance, stability and security, Allot has been recruiting a host of new staff, including experienced cyber security experts.”

