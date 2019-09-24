Allot to Optimize Sun Yat-sen University's Network Performance

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that China’s Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU), a renowned research, academic and cultural institution, has selected the Allot Service Gateway 9500 platform to optimize network performance and gain better network visibility, control and stability.

The Allot Service Gateway 9500 sits at the core of the Allot Smart solution. Allot Smart leverages Machine Learning AI to deliver actionable network intelligence, enabling network optimization and exceptional Quality of Experience (QoE) in high-throughput networks. With Allot Smart, SYSU will see improved network traffic visibility and will be able to easily set policies to manage traffic up to 100Gbps with profiles for the many popular data-intensive apps that would otherwise threaten network stability.

“Allot is a trusted partner that is dedicated to catering to our network performance and analytics needs,” said He Haitao, Director of Network and Information Technology Center, SYSU. “As our partnership expands, we also look forward to cost-effectively scaling our networks without requiring hardware updates and incurring additional capital expenditures.”

“We are excited to continue and strengthen our five-year long relationship with SYSU,” said Tomer Egozi, VP of Enterprise Sales at Allot. “We look forward to generating even better experiences for the devices and users on the university’s network through optimized traffic management and visibility.”

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers.

