Allot to Optimize Sun Yat-sen University's Network Performance

09/24/2019 | 04:10am EDT

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that China’s Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU), a renowned research, academic and cultural institution, has selected the Allot Service Gateway 9500 platform to optimize network performance and gain better network visibility, control and stability.

The Allot Service Gateway 9500 sits at the core of the Allot Smart solution. Allot Smart leverages Machine Learning AI to deliver actionable network intelligence, enabling network optimization and exceptional Quality of Experience (QoE) in high-throughput networks. With Allot Smart, SYSU will see improved network traffic visibility and will be able to easily set policies to manage traffic up to 100Gbps with profiles for the many popular data-intensive apps that would otherwise threaten network stability.

“Allot is a trusted partner that is dedicated to catering to our network performance and analytics needs,” said He Haitao, Director of Network and Information Technology Center, SYSU. “As our partnership expands, we also look forward to cost-effectively scaling our networks without requiring hardware updates and incurring additional capital expenditures.”

“We are excited to continue and strengthen our five-year long relationship with SYSU,” said Tomer Egozi, VP of Enterprise Sales at Allot. “We look forward to generating even better experiences for the devices and users on the university’s network through optimized traffic management and visibility.”

###

Additional resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: @allotcomms 

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications/

 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

 

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

