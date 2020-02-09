White House to Reduce Budget Request for Border Wall

By Michelle Hackman

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration plans to request $2 billion in new funding for border-wall construction, significantly less than the amount it sought last year, in the budget proposal set for release Monday, according to White House officials familiar with the planning.

The smaller proposal, the officials said, reflects the fact that the administration needs fewer resources to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, as it has essentially met its funding goals by shifting money from the military toward construction. The additional requested money, they said, would go toward new sections of wall that haven't yet been planned.

Last year, the White House requested Congress allot an additional $5 billion toward the wall project, with another $3.6 billion going to military construction projects to replenish the money the administration shifted to help pay for wall construction. This year's budget request won't include any money to reimburse the military.

The proposed budget serves mostly as an indication of the White House's funding priorities -- Congress ultimately writes spending bills that the White House can approve.

The amount of money the government should put toward a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has been a defining tension of President Trump's time in office, complicating budget talks and leading to a five-week government shutdown -- the longest in U.S. history -- that ended in January last year.

In 2018, Mr. Trump told Congress his administration needed $18 billion to build hundreds of miles of border wall, and ahead of the shutdown, he refused to sign a budget from Congress that gave him less than $5 billion.

After that, Congress committed to provide the administration with only $1.325 billion in border-wall money and it provided the same total this fiscal year.

To make up the difference, Mr. Trump declared a state of emergency last February, allowing him to move money from the Pentagon allotted for military-construction projects and counternarcotics efforts. The administration has since shifted $6.7 billion from those two pots of money and plans to divert an additional $7.2 billion this year.

With those transfers, the administration has amassed the $18 billion it requested. It estimates the money could pay for as much as 885 miles of Mr. Trump's preferred style of border fencing, a significant proportion of which would replace existing barriers. Much of the construction would be slated for 2021 and beyond, presuming Mr. Trump wins a second term in office.

The administration has concentrated its construction efforts on federally owned land, where it faces the fewest legal hurdles. Across swaths of the border, particularly in Texas, the administration is meeting resistance from private landowners unwilling to forfeit their property so that new sections of wall can be built on it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that through the end of January it has erected 104 miles of new fencing, though only one of those miles covers a portion of the border where no barriers previously existed. The administration has said it hopes to have 450 miles built or under construction by the end of 2020.

