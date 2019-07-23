Allot Research Aids CSPs in Combating Phishing

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today, released its latest Telco Security Trends Report. Employing proprietary and third-party industry research, the report explores the growth of phishing attacks, their financial implications and critically, how CSPs can help address this rising threat. Key findings of the report include:





Phishing is a growing pain point for individuals, businesses and CSPs. Consumers are the main targets of these attacks, and they are calling for better security for their data and financial information. Our research shows that they are right to be concerned. Our data showed that during Q1 2019, 7 million European mobile subscribers were protected, by their communications service providers, on average from 20M phishing attacks a month.





Phishing is a billion-dollar global industry. Our research revealed that over a 3-month period, Phishing represented 35% of activated protections among customers subscribed to a CSP-based security service. Adware ran a close second with 34%. This was in addition to anti-malware, ransomware and crypto-jacking protections for customers subscribed to a CSP-based security service.





CSPs have an opportunity to mitigate phishing attempts

Even though phishing is technically dependent on what sources internet users choose to trust, CSPs can proactively protect their subscribers from phishing.

CSPs can take an Educate, Warn and Secure approach to protecting their customers from on-line criminals.

Phishing protection presents an opportunity for CSPs to differentiate themselves and create unique revenue opportunities while protecting innocent Internet users.



“Over the years, CSP subscribers have been both direct and indirect victims of phishing, and it is now time to act,” said Hagay Katz, VP Strategic Accounts, Cyber Security at Allot. “Today, hackers are adept at scamming users into divulging their personal and confidential information by manipulating elements of human nature like greed, fear and hope. With a proactive approach of educating customers about phishing, alerting customers to current, local phishing campaigns, and implementing anti-phishing technology to protect them at the network level, CSPs can not only gain consumers’ trust but also generate new revenue opportunities for themselves.”





For the complete report, please visit:

http://info.allot.com/04-Telco-Smart-Trends-Report--Phishing--Q3-2019_TST-Phishing--Q3-LP.html





Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

