Allot : Why CSPs Should Care About Phishing

Moshe Elias|July 25, 2019

Con artists have been around since biblical times, but today they flourish. The Internet has provided the world with any-to-any communications and automation. In turn, these technologies have allowed the con-man to do with their illicit efforts what the Ford T did to the car industry - bring it to the masses. Phishing is the term for the criminal activities being discussed, and everyone should know what it is.

So why should CSPs care?

Well, for starters, it's an opportunity to get closer to customers by providing them services and support that will prevent them from falling victim to phishing attacks. It's also a motivation for customers to subscribe for paid security services, so this is a mutually beneficial two-way road.

CSPs are already in the perfect position to be the defenders of their customers. As the entity that delivers the internet, they can also create data packages of secured broadband, and there is revenue to be earned in this space.

There is a three-pronged approach that CSPs can implement to protect their customers, which I will highlight below. If you want to read more about phishing, its prevalence, and the opportunity it provides CSPs, download the report from the link at the bottom of the page.

Warn Them

Create an opt-in mailing list, and proactively alert customers to help them avoid getting caught

in the latest scams. By informing customers in real-time about specific phishing campaigns service providers can bolster their customer's defense and make them that much safer. Traditionally, waves of phishing attacks increase around the holidays and during pop culture events. If you know that it is 'phishing season' let your customers know that, too.

Educate Them

Find ways to educate customers on using best practices for browsing the web and staying safe. Encourage customers to learn more about phishing and test themselves with interactive tools, like free quizzes or games that are designed to test their phishing knowledge. CSPs can also create branded phishing awareness programs for customers. These programs are designed to train participants in a safe environment, by sending fake phishing emails out periodically, with feedback and scoring relayed to the user.

Secure Them

Even with better education, the best thing CSPs can do for their customers is protect them. Implement anti-phishing technology, such as Allot NetworkSecure and Allot HomeSecure. The most effective defense against phishing is to protect customers from within the network, with in-line content and header inspection that blocks phishing, malware and other types of malicious traffic. CSPs can also encourage customers to install end-point security solutions to fight phishing and keep themselves protected when they access the internet from multiple accounts that may not reside on the CSP infrastructure.

If you want to learn more about phishing and protecting your customers from it and other cyberattacks, Allot can help. Read our in-depth security trends report today.

