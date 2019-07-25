Log in
ALLOT LTD

ALLOT LTD

(ALLT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/25 05:01:30 am
2640 ILa   +0.08%
04:50aALLOT : Why CSPs Should Care About Phishing
PU
07/23Allot Research Aids CSPs in Combating Phishing
GL
07/15Allot to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call on August 6, 2019
GL
News 
News

Allot : Why CSPs Should Care About Phishing

07/25/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Moshe Elias|July 25, 2019

Con artists have been around since biblical times, but today they flourish. The Internet has provided the world with any-to-any communications and automation. In turn, these technologies have allowed the con-man to do with their illicit efforts what the Ford T did to the car industry - bring it to the masses. Phishing is the term for the criminal activities being discussed, and everyone should know what it is.

So why should CSPs care?

Well, for starters, it's an opportunity to get closer to customers by providing them services and support that will prevent them from falling victim to phishing attacks. It's also a motivation for customers to subscribe for paid security services, so this is a mutually beneficial two-way road.

CSPs are already in the perfect position to be the defenders of their customers. As the entity that delivers the internet, they can also create data packages of secured broadband, and there is revenue to be earned in this space.

There is a three-pronged approach that CSPs can implement to protect their customers, which I will highlight below. If you want to read more about phishing, its prevalence, and the opportunity it provides CSPs, download the report from the link at the bottom of the page.

Warn Them

Create an opt-in mailing list, and proactively alert customers to help them avoid getting caught

in the latest scams. By informing customers in real-time about specific phishing campaigns service providers can bolster their customer's defense and make them that much safer. Traditionally, waves of phishing attacks increase around the holidays and during pop culture events. If you know that it is 'phishing season' let your customers know that, too.

Educate Them

Find ways to educate customers on using best practices for browsing the web and staying safe. Encourage customers to learn more about phishing and test themselves with interactive tools, like free quizzes or games that are designed to test their phishing knowledge. CSPs can also create branded phishing awareness programs for customers. These programs are designed to train participants in a safe environment, by sending fake phishing emails out periodically, with feedback and scoring relayed to the user.

Secure Them

Even with better education, the best thing CSPs can do for their customers is protect them. Implement anti-phishing technology, such as Allot NetworkSecure and Allot HomeSecure. The most effective defense against phishing is to protect customers from within the network, with in-line content and header inspection that blocks phishing, malware and other types of malicious traffic. CSPs can also encourage customers to install end-point security solutions to fight phishing and keep themselves protected when they access the internet from multiple accounts that may not reside on the CSP infrastructure.

If you want to learn more about phishing and protecting your customers from it and other cyberattacks, Allot can help. Read our in-depth security trends report today.

Disclaimer

Allot Communications Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 08:49:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 108 M
EBIT 2019 -4,88 M
Net income 2019 -10,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 72,1 M
Chart ALLOT LTD
Duration : Period :
Allot Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLOT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,49  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Antebi President & Chief Executive Officer
Yigal Jacoby Chairman
Pini Gvili Vice President-Operations
Alberto Sessa Chief Financial Officer
Nir Perry Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLOT LTD19.92%254
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC47.02%7 911
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA42.50%5 680
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 773
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 598
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 375
