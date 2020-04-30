Allscripts Healthcare : EPSi Releases Covid-19 Planning Analytics Tool

Designed and created for health systems to dynamically forecast and plan for local market COVID-19 conditions leveraging national, state, and county level data along with advanced analytic techniques.

EPSi, Allscripts’ (NASDAQ: MDRX) flagship budgeting, planning/forecasting, cost accounting and financial decision support platform, announced the release of its COVID-19 Planning Analytics tool. Initially, the tool will be made available to EPSi’s 1,000+ hospital clients at no cost. The COVID-19 Planning Analytics tool includes five independent analyses focused on answering the tough questions being asked by health system leaders across the country – When will we run out of ICU capacity? What is the financial burden of COVID and how does this change with duration? When can I resume elective procedures? How much do I need to reduce costs in my remaining budget to return to baseline?

“When we heard that many of our clients were struggling trying to respond to the unprecedented challenges they faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, we partnered with a group of strategic finance and operations leaders in our client base to discuss their analytic requirements and quickly realized there were no off the shelf products that met their needs,” said Ralph Keiser, CEO of EPSi. “Through several weeks of interactive discussion and design, our team created a series of analytic dashboards to enable users to model the impact of COVID-19 to their patient population, as well as the financial and operational impact to their organization.”

“In partnership with our clients, we rapidly designed and rolled out several iterations of the tool,” said Ryan Self, Vice President of Professional Services at EPSi. “The first version we released focuses on 5 key themes:

Current Market Insights – Provides state and county level detail into current COVID-19 cases and deaths, changes over time, and frequency indexed by populous. Also enables the ability to compare growth rates between states, normalized to ‘Day 1’ along with analyze volume and growth rate changes based upon various time periods.

– Provides state and county level detail into current COVID-19 cases and deaths, changes over time, and frequency indexed by populous. Also enables the ability to compare growth rates between states, normalized to ‘Day 1’ along with analyze volume and growth rate changes based upon various time periods. Case Projections – Leverage multiple forecasting techniques to model out COVID-19 cases, admissions, and patient days by accommodation code. Compare results against bed capacity to determine shortages by accommodation code along with anticipated dates in which capacity is restored to backfill the beds and begin the road to revenue recovery.

– Leverage multiple forecasting techniques to model out COVID-19 cases, admissions, and patient days by accommodation code. Compare results against bed capacity to determine shortages by accommodation code along with anticipated dates in which capacity is restored to backfill the beds and begin the road to revenue recovery. Financial Planning – Project out daily NPSR, cash, expense burn, and ultimately margin for insights into the financial impacts and ramifications of COVID-19 cases.

– Project out daily NPSR, cash, expense burn, and ultimately margin for insights into the financial impacts and ramifications of COVID-19 cases. Operational Planning – Similarly, project out daily staffing, vent, and PPE needs to ensure adequate planning and resource availability before the surge.

– Similarly, project out daily staffing, vent, and PPE needs to ensure adequate planning and resource availability before the surge. Arc of the Possible – Study the ‘Arc of the Possible’ to understand the effort required to bring the health system back to financial recovery and the appropriate balance of energy between expense reduction with margin growth efforts.”

“The EPSi COVID-19 Planning Analytics tool is available at no cost to EPSi clients for the next 90 days through generous sponsorships by our partners at AWS and Tableau, who have underwritten the cost of the technology,” said Keiser. All EPSi Clients may access the tool by registering at https://epsi.io/go/covid-19-analytics/

About EPSi EPSi is the industry leader in integrated healthcare decision analytics, budgeting, and planning solutions. More than 1,000 hospitals in the U.S., including nine of the top 10 rated hospitals, 128 IDN systems, and 40 global academic facilities, rely on EPSi for data-driven insight into managing costs and improving their long-range financial performance. Learn more about EPSi at www.epsi.io.

