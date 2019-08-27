Log in
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC

(MDRX)
Allscripts Healthcare : MaineGeneral Health Expands Allscripts Sunrise™ and FollowMyHealth® Footprint

08/27/2019

Health system selects ambulatory platform to help achieve single clinical patient record as well as full enterprise engagement platform as foundation for patient strategy

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced that client MaineGeneral Health has expanded its Allscripts Sunrise™ footprint through 2027. This expansion includes the implementation of Sunrise™ Ambulatory Care and the entire Sunrise Perioperative suite of solutions. Also included is the full suite of FollowMyHealth ® solutions, which will be the cornerstone for the health system’s digital patient engagement strategy.

MaineGeneral Health is a comprehensive non-profit system with the mission of enhancing patient health through a range of healthcare services for people of all ages, in a variety of care settings. The health system has two campuses: the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, which provides inpatient and outpatient care, and the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville, which provides comprehensive outpatient care day surgery and emergency care services. MaineGeneral Health specializes in cancer care, rehabilitation, mental health and substance-use disorder services, home healthcare and hospice services, community outreach programs and retirement living options.

“Allscripts Sunrise will help us achieve a single clinical patient record and unified workflow for medical staff to better serve our communities,” said Chuck Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, MaineGeneral Health. “Additionally, acquiring an enterprise patient engagement solution such as FollowMyHealth will help us better engage our patients, improve outcomes, increase collections and advance patient satisfaction.”

Used by healthcare organizations across the globe, Sunrise is an integrated electronic health record that connects all aspects of care, including ambulatory, surgical, radiology and laboratory services. Built to enable efficient and safe care, Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver true personalized medicine. Sunrise supports all core care venues across the enterprise by delivering a single patient record, and features patient-centric capabilities that increase access and convenience for the consumer.

FollowMyHealth’s technology connects millions of patients to their healthcare providers, making it easy for users to stay connected to and fully engaged in their care. From intuitive mobile tools that deliver timely, relevant, and actionable messages directly to the patient’s mobile device to tools that offer a longitudinal view of a patient’s medical history, FollowMyHealth offers a seamless patient experience throughout the entire care journey.

“This expansion reaffirms Allscripts long-term partnership with MaineGeneral Health and the healthcare organization’s belief in our innovative solutions,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul Black. “We are thrilled to continue working side by side with MaineGeneral Health to deliver world-class care to the people of the greater Kennebec Valley.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
