Allscripts Healthcare : Q2 2020 - Supplemental Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including targeted Adjusted EBITDA margins and other information regarding future performance included in this presentation, are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Allscripts management, only speak as of the date that they are made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Actual results could differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Certain factors that could cause Allscripts actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the timing or ultimate completion of the sale of our EPSi business, as the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under U.S. antitrust laws; our use of the proceeds from the contemplated sale of our EPSi business; our ability to achieve the margin targets associated with our margin improvement initiatives within the contemplated time periods, if at all; the magnitude, severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impacts of the pandemic, along with the impacts of our responses and the responses by governments and other businesses to the pandemic, on our business, our employees, our clients and our suppliers; the failure by Practice Fusion to comply with the terms of its settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (the "DOJ"); the costs and burdens of compliance by Practice Fusion with the terms of its settlement agreements with the DOJ; additional investigations and proceedings from governmental entities or third parties other than the DOJ related to the same or similar conduct underlying the DOJ's investigations into Practice Fusion's business practices; our ability to recover from third parties (including insurers) any amounts required to be paid in connection with Practice Fusion's settlement agreements with the DOJ and related inquiries; the expected financial results of businesses acquired by us; the successful integration of businesses recently acquired by us; the anticipated and unanticipated expenses and liabilities related to businesses acquired by us, including the civil investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office involving our Enterprise Information Solutions business (the "EIS business"); security breaches resulting in unauthorized access to our or our clients' computer systems or data, including denial-of-services, ransomware or other Internet-based attacks; our failure to compete successfully; consolidation in our industry; current and future laws, regulations and industry initiatives; increased government involvement in our industry; the
failure of markets in which we operate to develop as quickly as expected; our or our customers' failure to see the benefits of government programs; changes in
interoperability or other regulatory standards; the effects of the realignment of our sales, services and support organizations; market acceptance of our products and services; the unpredictability of the sales and implementation cycles for our products and services; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to introduce new products and services; our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships; the performance of our products; our ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the outcome of legal proceedings involving us; our ability to hire, retain and motivate key personnel; performance by our content and service providers; liability for use of content; price reductions; our ability to license and integrate third party technologies; our ability to maintain or expand our business with existing customers; risks related to international operations; changes in tax rates or laws; business disruptions; our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls; and asset and long-term investment impairment charges. Additional information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and factors affecting Allscripts business is contained in Allscripts filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in the most recent Allscripts Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs. Allscripts does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements, or other changes in its business, financial condition or operating results over time.
This presentation includes references to non-GAAP revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Each of these measures are not considered financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:
Non-GAAPrevenue consists of GAAP revenue, as reported, and adds back recognized deferred revenue from acquired businesses and non-material consolidated affiliates that is eliminated for GAAP purposes due to purchase accounting adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and consists of GAAP net income/(loss), as reported, and adjusts for: acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; restructuring and other costs; impairment charges; gain on sale of businesses, net; interest expense and other, net; equity in net earnings of unconsolidated investments; and tax provision (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue.
For purposes of segment reporting, the Company views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure to segment Adjusted EBITDA because the Company does not reflect taxes or interest at the segment level. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and consists of GAAP income from operations as reported and adjusts for: acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments; acquisition related amortization; stock-based compensation expense; impairments; restructuring and other costs; and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP revenue in the applicable period.
Management also believes that non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the underlying performance of Allscripts business operations. Acquisition accounting adjustments and restructuring and other costs made in accordance with GAAP can make it difficult to make meaningful comparisons of the underlying operations of the business without considering the non-GAAP adjustments provided and discussed herein. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting, as it believes that these measures are indicative of core operating results. In addition, management may use non-GAAP measures to measure achievement under Allscripts stock and cash incentive compensation plans. Note, however, that non-GAAP revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are performance measures only, and they do not provide any measure of cash flow or liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Allscripts results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures with GAAP financial measures contained in the Appendix to this presentation. For the purpose of providing financial guidance, the company does not reconcile non-GAAP revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Allscripts does not provide guidance for the various reconciling items since certain items that impact GAAP revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are either outside of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These are available on Allscripts investor relations website (http://investor.allscripts.com).
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated investments
(16.8)
(0.3)
(17.0)
(0.2)
Tax provision/(benefit)
6.8
(0.5)
6.5
1.4
EBITDA
$41.3
($93.8)
$78.3
($44.0)
Plus:
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments
0.0
0.5
0.0
1.1
Stock-based compensation expense
7.6
11.2
18.7
24.0
Restructuring and other
27.6
153.7
36.7
163.4
Impairments (recovery)
0.6
3.7
0.6
2.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$77.1
$75.3
$134.3
$147.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)
19.0%
16.9%
16.3%
16.8%
Interest expense and other, net has been adjusted from the amounts presented in the statements of operations in order to remove the amortization of the fair value of the cash conversion option embedded in the 1.25% and .875% Cash Convertible Notes and deferred debt issuance costs from interest expense since such amortization is also included in depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue.
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated investments
(0.2)
0.1
Tax provision/(benefit)
(0.3)
1.9
EBITDA
$37.0
$49.8
Plus:
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments
0.0
0.6
Stock-based compensation expense
11.1
12.8
Restructuring and other
9.1
9.7
Impairments
0.0
0.1
(Recovery) impairment on long-term investments
0.0
(1.0)
Adjusted EBITDA
$57.2
$72.0
Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)
13.7%
16.6%
Interest expense and other, net has been adjusted from the amounts presented in the statements of operations in order to remove the amortization of the fair value of the cash conversion option embedded in the 1.25% and .875% Cash Convertible Notes and deferred debt issuance costs from interest expense since such amortization is also included in depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue.
