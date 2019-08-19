Log in
Allscripts Healthcare : WOMBA LLC selects Veradigm™ to automate medical record retrieval implementing Veradigm eChart Courier™ with law firm clients

08/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Veradigm™, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), business unit, dedicated to simplifying healthcare with data driven health insights and technologies to help manage cost and improve health outcomes, announced today an agreement with WOMBA, LLC, a leading provider of health record retrieval and consolidation to the Life Insurance, Long Term Care, Disability and Legal industries, to automate medical record requests via Veradigm eChart Courier™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005042/en/

WOMBA will utilize Veradigm’s eChart Courier to provide medical chart records to attorneys in an automated, secure and HIPAA compliant manner, pursuant to authorization from patients who are clients. This solution streamlines a time consuming and resource intensive process for attorneys, their clients and, healthcare providers.

Legal actions such as mass tort, class action, product liability, asbestos, medical device, and environmental disaster claims often require attorneys to retrieve thousands of medical records from multiple jurisdictions. The high-volume nature of this work requires law firms to allocate significant resources to either retain full-time staff to retrieve medical records or to outsource the function to service providers who manually retrieve the records over several weeks. These records must then be organized for review by attorneys and retained medical experts.

Veradigm eChart Courier, alongside WOMBA’s decades of experience in the industry improves efficiency and streamlines this process by delivering the clinical data needed for these legal actions electronically. The service not only benefits law firms but also healthcare providers who are regularly inconvenienced by record retrievers hired to manually pull the needed data from medical charts.

“Working with Veradigm to leverage their eChart Courier solution aligns with our vision of providing a seamless secure exchange of medical records using advanced technology,” according to Eli Rowe, CEO of WOMBA. “With electronic access to Veradigm’s national network of patient records, we can expedite data retrieval cost-effectively and save time for our law firm clientele.”

This agreement is a milestone for Veradigm as it continues to grow outside of healthcare, now into the legal sector. “This is an example of how Veradigm is leading the way to deliver positive change in the healthcare ecosystem and beyond by increasing efficiency, thereby simplifying healthcare,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm. “By expanding our reach outside of the more traditional healthcare sector, we are able to leverage our solutions in new and innovative ways to positively impact the healthcare industry.”

About Veradigm™

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigmhealth.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About WOMBA

WOMBA was founded by Eli Rowe, the CEO of PDC Corp., North America’s largest data retrieval company. For over 20 years, PDC Corp. has been the premier provider of aggregated medical records to hundreds of the nations leading Legal, Life, Disability and Long-Term Care insurance providers as well as to the Legal industry. WOMBA is the 21st century arm of PDC utilizing best-in-class technology solutions to automate and digitize the data retrieval process thereby providing a more rapid and efficient service to its customers. To learn more, visit www.womba.com.

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
