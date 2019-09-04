Allscripts : Outperforms Competitors in New Global EHR Report From Black Book™ Research

Black Book's Annual State of Global EHR Research names Allscripts top health system EHR vendor in meeting client implementation expectations globally

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) has been ranked number one of 68 named EHR vendors in a Black Book Research user satisfaction survey globally.

The report surveyed 4,056 current EHR users around the globe, providing insight into specific EHR progress and outcomes on vendor experience and client satisfaction. According to 1,490 combined respondents, Allscripts received particularly high marks in the UK, and for the first time was named the top health system EHR vendor in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to this report, Black Book named the Allscripts Sunrise platform as the top overall inpatient EHR for large hospitals across the United States in 2019. It also has named Allscripts ambulatory EHRs number one among independent physician practices with 26 or more practitioners since 2014.

"Allscripts is one of the leading EHR vendors to make the greatest impact and fastest inroads by confronting the challenges of localizing solutions, acquiring qualified regional support vendors, deposing established incumbents, aligning products to match government requirements and projects and putting in place in-country implementation, project management and local support teams, which all requires significant time and investment," said Doug Brown, President and CEO of Black Book Research.

The report, conducted Q1 through Q3 2019, includes specific data on several key regions and countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Scandinavia, Germany, and Italy; as well as emerging and rapidly expanding EHR markets in South America, China, Singapore, Taiwan, India, Middle East, Central Europe, and African nations. The top-ranked EHR HIT vendors were measured by 18 key performance indicators and rated by outcomes in meeting buyer expectations, meeting forecast budget costs, and meeting or exceeding time and resource allocation goals.

The report’s findings adds to the growing positive momentum Allscripts has harnessed in markets outside the United States, which includes its first-ever deal in the Philippines and Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s selection of Allscripts Sunrise™.

"Allscripts’ clients around the globe are achieving improved outcomes, seeing first-hand the power of our open, integrated solutions," said Alan Fowles, President Allscripts International. “This report illustrates Allscripts clients’ dedication to their caregivers’ successful patient care through the efficient adoption of our solutions, as well as our commitment to providing world-class platforms that transform the healthcare IT industry.”

“Black Book’s extensive, comprehensive and unparalleled objective methodology makes this recognition a credible indicator of Allscripts expanding global footprint,” Allscripts Chief Executive Officer Paul M. Black said. "We're proud of the broad base of feedback received from multiple disciplines throughout our global client base demonstrating how we are supporting healthcare organizations around the world to provide high quality and more efficient healthcare."

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About Black Book™

Black Book Research, a division of Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality minded vendors, and prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 540,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book was founded in 2002, is internationally recognized for over 15 years of customer satisfaction polling, particularly in technology, services, outsourcing and offshoring industries.

