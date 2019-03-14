Allscripts Partners with Opargo to Drive Improved Patient Care through Optimized Practice Management

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced a strategic partnership with Opargo focused on delivering integrated technology to improve health care efficiency and reduce schedule churn through real-time schedule optimization.



Allscripts has long held and invested in the fact that health care is in critical need to enhance patient care scheduling, improve patient access and increase efficiency of clinic and health system operations. The Opargo partnership accelerates this goal in a way that is expected to add significant value for Allscripts customers.

Opargo is a SaaS solution that uses predictive analytics and the proven optimization principles of the airline and hotel industries to improve practice efficiencies at time of scheduling. Opargo’s founders are a former airline technology executive and a practicing physician with the mission to use data and analytics to ensure physicians are the “Right Kind of Busy”.

Practices who use Opargo access predictive analytics to ensure patients who need care the most have slots available, even at the last minute. Visits are distributed amongst providers to drive the utmost efficiency across an entire organization. The impact of last-minute cancellations and reschedules is limited through predicted volume demand. And schedulers’ lives are simplified by automating the resource rules within the workflow.

“Opargo is using data and predictive analytics in new and exciting ways that are making a difference in healthcare, and Allscripts is thrilled to be part of it,” said Rick Poulton, president of Allscripts. “We have seen optimization work in other industries and look forward to seeing it make a huge impact with our Allscripts customer base.”

“We are so excited to be working with Allscripts. Allscripts has a proven track record of taking innovative technology broadly to the market. We look forward to making an positive impact with Allscripts customers and the health care industry as a whole,” said Paul Wiley, co-founder and CEO of Opargo.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results.

