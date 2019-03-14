Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc    MDRX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC

(MDRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allscripts Partners with Opargo to Drive Improved Patient Care through Optimized Practice Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced a strategic partnership with Opargo focused on delivering integrated technology to improve health care efficiency and reduce schedule churn through real-time schedule optimization.

Allscripts has long held and invested in the fact that health care is in critical need to enhance patient care scheduling, improve patient access and increase efficiency of clinic and health system operations.  The Opargo partnership accelerates this goal in a way that is expected to add significant value for Allscripts customers.

Opargo is a SaaS solution that uses predictive analytics and the proven optimization principles of the airline and hotel industries to improve practice efficiencies at time of scheduling.  Opargo’s founders are a former airline technology executive and a practicing physician with the mission to use data and analytics to ensure physicians are the “Right Kind of Busy”.

Practices who use Opargo access predictive analytics to ensure patients who need care the most have slots available, even at the last minute.  Visits are distributed amongst providers to drive the utmost efficiency across an entire organization.  The impact of last-minute cancellations and reschedules is limited through predicted volume demand.  And schedulers’ lives are simplified by automating the resource rules within the workflow.

“Opargo is using data and predictive analytics in new and exciting ways that are making a difference in healthcare, and Allscripts is thrilled to be part of it,” said Rick Poulton, president of Allscripts.  “We have seen optimization work in other industries and look forward to seeing it make a huge impact with our Allscripts customer base.”

“We are so excited to be working with Allscripts.  Allscripts has a proven track record of taking innovative technology broadly to the market.  We look forward to making an positive impact with Allscripts customers and the health care industry as a whole,” said Paul Wiley, co-founder and CEO of Opargo.

About Allscripts
Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors:
Stephen Shulstein
312-386-6735
Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:
Concetta Rasiarmos
312-447-2466
concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com

allscriptslogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLU
05:33pAllscripts Partners with Opargo to Drive Improved Patient Care through Optimi..
GL
03/13Veradigm™ Strengthens its Health Plan and Analytics Solutions by Finali..
GL
03/11Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine select Allscripts
GL
03/06Arise Austin Medical Center and The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center selec..
GL
03/04Saint Anthony Hospital expands Allscripts partnership to enable clinical data..
GL
02/26Blessing Health System expands Allscripts partnership with clinical and finan..
GL
02/22ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/21ALLSCRIPTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/21Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2018 full-year results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 799 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 -4,95 M
Debt 2019 428 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 1 809 M
Chart ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul M. Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Poulton President
Michael A. Klayko Chairman
Dennis M. Olis Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tim Quigley SVP-Information Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC9.54%1 809
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC35.92%17 640
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD46.86%13 904
HEALTHEQUITY INC35.27%5 037
OMNICELL, INC.38.67%3 464
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 575
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.