Blessing Health System expands Allscripts partnership with clinical and financial solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blessing Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare organization based in Quincy, Ill., expanded and extended its commitment to Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), creating one single integrated clinical and financial patient record. With this expansion, the organization’s portfolio will now include the Sunrise™ suite of solutions, including Sunrise™ Ambulatory, Sunrise™ Financial Manager, Sunrise™ Surgical Care, Sunrise™ Wound Care, Sunrise™ Mobility and Smart Pump Integration to support the organization’s strategic clinical and financial initiatives.



Blessing Health System has provided care for Quincy and its surrounding community since 1875. The organization is a multi-facility system that includes Blessing Hospital, Illini Community Hospital, Hannibal Clinic, Blessing Physician Services, Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing, The Blessing Foundation, and Denman Services, Inc.

The health system, which has been partnering with Allscripts for 15 years, currently uses Sunrise™ Acute Care, Sunrise™ Health Information Management, Sunrise™ ED Manager, Sunrise™ Access Manager, EPSi, Allscripts FollowMyHealth® and dbMotion™ Solution.

“Our goal is to create a single patient record,” said Lea Ann Eickelschulte, Chief Information Officer of Blessing Health System. “We have had tremendous success with Allscripts and are building on our Sunrise platform, which will improve the efficiency of clinical operations and connect physicians to coordinate patient care for better outcomes and a healthier community.”

Used by hospitals and health systems across the globe, Allscripts Sunrise is a fully integrated electronic health record that connects all clinical and financial aspects of care, including inpatient, emergency, surgery and outpatient care. Built to serve complex care through clinical decision support, Sunrise is a physician-friendly, mobile and evidence-based single platform that includes integrated financial solutions and analytics. Community- and genomically-aware, Sunrise supports all core care venues across the enterprise by delivering a single patient record, and features patient-centric capabilities that increase access and convenience for the consumer.

FollowMyHealth offers a mobile, enterprise patient/consumer engagement platform for providers, hospitals and health systems who want to promote healthy patient populations and manage quality. It is a customizable platform that is helping organizations adapt to the evolving healthcare environment by redefining how healthcare professionals interact with and engage their patients. The dbMotion™ Solution aggregates data from disparate source systems, harmonizes the information, and delivers it in a usable and actionable format at the point of care, within the provider’s native and familiar workflow.

“Blessing has had a longstanding partnership with Allscripts and we are pleased that the health system has further expanded its portfolio,” said Paul Black, Chief Executive Officer of Allscripts. “The healthcare system has always understood the importance of an integrated platform and we believe our suite of Sunrise solutions will enable Blessing to provide that to its patients.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com , Twitter , YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog .

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors:

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com