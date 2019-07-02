Veradigm™ Partners with American College of Cardiology to develop next-generation research network: NCDR PINNACLE and Diabetes Collaborative Registries

Creates large scale, digitally enabled clinical quality improvement and research network in US

Veradigm™, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), business unit dedicated to simplifying healthcare with data driven health insights and technologies to help manage costs and improve health outcomes, announced today that it has partnered with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) to power the next generation of real-world research on behalf of cardiovascular disease and diabetes patients around the world. As part of this partnership, Veradigm will operate the PINNACLE Registry®, which focuses on coronary artery disease, hypertension, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and diabetes in the outpatient setting, and the Diabetes Collaborative Registry, the first global, cross-specialty clinical registry designed to track and improve the quality of diabetes and metabolic care across the primary care and specialty care continuum from the American College of Cardiology.

PINNACLE and Diabetes Collaborative Registries will extend Veradigm’s EHR-enabled ambulatory research network to create a large-scale chronic disease network with more than 250,000 clinicians and 150 million patients including Veradigm partner data sets in the United States. In addition to integrating Veradigm’s technology, data and analytic capabilities with the ACC’s PINNACLE Registry and Diabetes Collaborative Registry, the partnership will leverage Veradigm’s large specialist and primary care provider network, utilizing its electronic health record platforms to bring ACC’s clinical guidelines, decision pathways, education and wealth of provider and patient engagement tools to the point of care.

“It is essential that clinicians have access to the most comprehensive clinical information that technology allows for to provide their patients with the best possible care,” said Richard J. Kovacs, MD, FACC, President of the American College of Cardiology. “Through this partnership, we are committing to innovative ways to further the field of cardiology and fulfilling our mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health by delivering a wider breadth of clinical tools and research opportunities to registry participants.”

This relationship provides value for patients and providers of healthcare across the US health care ecosystem, while maintaining all the benefits of current participation in the PINNACLE Registry and Diabetes Collaborative Registry. Stephanie Reisinger, GM & VP Veradigm says, “physicians will have greater opportunities to participate in research studies and have increased access to evidence-based medicine and tools and can expect clinical workflow solutions to be deployed more seamlessly at the point-of-care.”

About Veradigm

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services business that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools for clinical workflow, research, analytics, and media. Our solutions are designed to help key healthcare stakeholders to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery - from biopharma to health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. That is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit https://veradigmhealth.com/ Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

