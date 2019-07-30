Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Alltronics Holdings Limited    0833   KYG022791266

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0833)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alltronics : INSIDE INFORMATION SUSPENSION OF THE DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

華訊股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUSPENSION OF THE DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2019 that the Company was unable to contact or reach Mr. Meng Fei ("Mr. Meng"), an executive Director of the Company, and had temporarily suspended the executive duties of Mr. Meng until the Company would be able to contact him. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company is able to contact Mr. Meng and Mr. Meng has requested the Board to resume his duties as an executive Director of the Company. The Board is considering Mr. Meng's request and further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the business and operations of the Group have been steady and normal during the period while Mr. Meng was temporarily absent and remain steady and normal currently.

By order of the Board

Alltronics Holdings Limited

Lam Yin Kee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Ms. Yeung Po Wah, Ms. Liu Jing, Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Mr. So Kin Hung and Mr. Meng Fei (executive duties suspended) are the executive Directors; Mr. Fan, William Chung Yue is the non-executive Director; and Mr. Pang Kwong Wah, Mr. Yau Ming Kim, Robert, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony and Mr. Lin Kam Sui are the independent non-executive Directors.

1

Disclaimer

Alltronics Holdings Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITE
08:40aALLTRONICS : INSIDE INFORMATION SUSPENSION OF THE DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (..
PU
06/20ALLTRONICS : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT BET..
PU
06/06ALLTRONICS : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019 (in ..
PU
05/02ALLTRONICS : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRAN..
PU
04/26ALLTRONICS : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
04/15ALLTRONICS : FURTHER EXTENSION OF THE PAYMENT DATES OF THE CONSIDERATION AND COM..
PU
03/28ALLTRONICS : INSIDE INFORMATION SUSPENSION OF THE DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (..
PU
03/20ALLTRONICS : POLL RESULTS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 20 MARCH ..
PU
01/15ALLTRONICS : EXTENSION OF THE FIRST PAYMENT DATE OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AN..
PU
2018ALLTRONICS : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)
PU
More news
Chart ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alltronics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Yin Kee Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Po Wah Yeung Executive Director
Kin Hung So Executive Director
Chung Yue Fan Non-Executive Director
Ming Kim Yau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-58.47%59
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 929
AMPHENOL CORPORATION18.35%28 522
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 939
IPG PHOTONICS23.06%7 409
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-4.73%6 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group