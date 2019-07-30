Alltronics : INSIDE INFORMATION SUSPENSION OF THE DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

華訊股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUSPENSION OF THE DUTIES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2019 that the Company was unable to contact or reach Mr. Meng Fei ("Mr. Meng"), an executive Director of the Company, and had temporarily suspended the executive duties of Mr. Meng until the Company would be able to contact him. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company is able to contact Mr. Meng and Mr. Meng has requested the Board to resume his duties as an executive Director of the Company. The Board is considering Mr. Meng's request and further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the business and operations of the Group have been steady and normal during the period while Mr. Meng was temporarily absent and remain steady and normal currently.

By order of the Board

Alltronics Holdings Limited

Lam Yin Kee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Ms. Yeung Po Wah, Ms. Liu Jing, Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Mr. So Kin Hung and Mr. Meng Fei (executive duties suspended) are the executive Directors; Mr. Fan, William Chung Yue is the non-executive Director; and Mr. Pang Kwong Wah, Mr. Yau Ming Kim, Robert, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony and Mr. Lin Kam Sui are the independent non-executive Directors.