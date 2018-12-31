Alltronics : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

Log in
Alltronics : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

12/31/2018 | 06:34am CET

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED 華訊股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Alltronics Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. LAM Yin Kee (Chairman and Chief Executive) Ms. YEUNG Po Wah

Ms. LIU Jing

Mr. LAM Chee Tai, Eric Mr. SO Kin Hung

Mr. MENG Fei

Non-executive Director

Mr. FAN William Chung Yue

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. PANG Kwong Wah

Mr. YAU Ming Kim, Robert Mr. YEN Yuen Ho, Tony Mr. LIN Kam Sui

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Name of Director

Board Committee

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Executive * Committee

LAM Yin Kee

-

M

C

C

YEUNG Po Wah

-

M

M

M

LIU Jing

-

-

-

-

LAM Chee Tai, Eric

-

-

-

-

SO Kin Hung

-

-

-

-

MENG Fei

-

-

-

-

FAN William Chung Yue

-

-

-

-

PANG Kwong Wah

C

C

M

-

YAU Ming Kim, Robert

M

M

M

-

YEN Yuen Ho, Tony

M

M

M

-

LIN Kam Sui

-

-

-

-

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M Member of the relevant Board committees

  • * The other member of the Executive Committee is Mr. Leung Fuk Cheung, the Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

Disclaimer

Alltronics Holdings Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:33:09 UTC
