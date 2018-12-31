Alltronics : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED 華訊股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Alltronics Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. LAM Yin Kee (Chairman and Chief Executive) Ms. YEUNG Po Wah

Ms. LIU Jing

Mr. LAM Chee Tai, Eric Mr. SO Kin Hung

Mr. MENG Fei

Non-executive Director

Mr. FAN William Chung Yue

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. PANG Kwong Wah

Mr. YAU Ming Kim, Robert Mr. YEN Yuen Ho, Tony Mr. LIN Kam Sui

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Name of Director Board Committee Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Executive * Committee LAM Yin Kee - M C C YEUNG Po Wah - M M M LIU Jing - - - - LAM Chee Tai, Eric - - - - SO Kin Hung - - - - MENG Fei - - - - FAN William Chung Yue - - - - PANG Kwong Wah C C M - YAU Ming Kim, Robert M M M - YEN Yuen Ho, Tony M M M - LIN Kam Sui - - - -

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

* The other member of the Executive Committee is Mr. Leung Fuk Cheung, the Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018