Alltronics : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED 華訊股份有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 833)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Alltronics Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. LAM Yin Kee (Chairman and Chief Executive) Ms. YEUNG Po Wah
Ms. LIU Jing
Mr. LAM Chee Tai, Eric Mr. SO Kin Hung
Mr. MENG Fei
Non-executive Director
Mr. FAN William Chung Yue
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. PANG Kwong Wah
Mr. YAU Ming Kim, Robert Mr. YEN Yuen Ho, Tony Mr. LIN Kam Sui
There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Name of Director
|
Board Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Executive * Committee
|
|
LAM Yin Kee
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
YEUNG Po Wah
|
-
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
LIU Jing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
LAM Chee Tai, Eric
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SO Kin Hung
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
MENG Fei
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
FAN William Chung Yue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PANG Kwong Wah
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
-
|
YAU Ming Kim, Robert
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
YEN Yuen Ho, Tony
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
-
|
LIN Kam Sui
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Notes:
-
C Chairman of the relevant Board committees
-
M Member of the relevant Board committees
-
* The other member of the Executive Committee is Mr. Leung Fuk Cheung, the Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 31 December 2018
