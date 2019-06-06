Alltronics : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") of the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 26 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.

At the AGM of the Company held on 6 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by way of poll. The poll results are as follows: