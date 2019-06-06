Alltronics : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
06/06/2019 | 04:58am EDT
ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 833)
POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 6 JUNE 2019
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") of the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 26 April 2019. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.
At the AGM of the Company held on 6 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the Audited Consolidated
341,591,934
0
Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
and of the Independent Auditor for the year ended 31
December 2018.
2.
To re-elect Ms. Yeung Po Wah as an Executive
341,591,934
0
Director.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
3.
To re-elect Mr. So Kin Hung as an Executive
341,591,934
0
Director.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
4.
To re-elect Mr. Yau Ming Kim, Robert as an
341,591,934
0
Independent Non-executive Director.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
5.
To re-elect Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony as an Independent
341,591,934
0
Non-executive Director.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
6.
To authorise the Board of Directors to fix Directors'
341,591,934
0
remuneration.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
7.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as Independent Auditor
341,591,934
0
and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix its
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
remuneration.
8.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy
341,591,934
0
back the Company's shares not exceeding 10% of the
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
total number of issued shares of the Company as at the
date of passing of this resolution.
9.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue,
337,864,332
3,727,602
allot and deal with additional shares of the Company
(98.91%)
(1.09%)
not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued
shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this
resolution.
10.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
337,864,332
3,727,602
Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional
(98.91%)
(1.09%)
shares in the capital of the Company by the number of
shares bought back by the Company.
As over 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions numbered 1 to 10, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 946,116,360 shares. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM is 946,116,360 shares. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders of the Company has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.
On behalf of the Board
Alltronics Holdings Limited
Lam Yin Kee
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Ms. Yeung Po Wah, Ms. Liu Jing, Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Mr. So Kin Hung and Mr. Meng Fei (executive duties suspended) are the executive Directors of the Company, Mr. Fan, William Chung Yue is the non-executive Director of the Company, and Mr. Pang Kwong Wah, Mr. Yau Ming Kim, Robert, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony and Mr. Lin Kam Sui are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.
