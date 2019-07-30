Alltronics : UPDATE ON VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BONROY LIMITED AND PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 訊 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

UPDATE ON VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BONROY LIMITED

AND

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 December 2018, 15 January 2019, 20 March 2019, 15 April 2019 and 2 May 2019 (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 27 February 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Disposal and the Debt Undertaking. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the First Payment Date of the Consideration has been extended from 15 January 2019 to 15 April 2019 and subsequently from 15 April 2019 to 31 July 2019 (the "Extended First Payment Date").

The Company has received a letter from the Purchaser dated 30 July 2019 that as the Purchaser requires additional time to obtain approval for outbound direct investment from the relevant regulatory authorities of the PRC for remittance of funds to pay the Consideration, the Purchaser has requested to revise and extend the payment terms of the Consideration of a total amount of RMB100 million to be settled in one lump sum no later than 31 January 2020. At the Purchaser's previous requests on 15 January 2019 and on 15 April 2019 respectively and having considered its circumstances, the Company had agreed to extend the First Payment Date twice (i.e. from 15 January 2019 to 15 April 2019 and from 15 April 2019 to 31 July 2019) to allow the Purchaser to have additional time to arrange to settle the Consideration. However, the Purchaser failed to settle the Consideration by the Extended First Payment Date as agreed. The Board has resolved that the said proposed payment terms requested by the Purchaser to settle the Consideration in one lump sum no later than 31 January 2020 will not be agreed.

