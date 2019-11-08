Alltronics : UPDATE ON VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BONROY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 訊 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

UPDATE ON VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BONROY LIMITED

This announcement is made by Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 December 2018, 15 January 2019, 20 March 2019, 15 April 2019, 2 May 2019, 30 July 2019 and 26 August 2019 (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 27 February 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Disposal and the Debt Undertaking. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT OF OVERDUE CONSIDERATION

The Company issued a legal letter to the Purchaser and the Guarantor on 2 August 2019 requesting the Purchaser and the Guarantor to settle the overdue Consideration immediately, failing which the Company might consider initiating legal proceedings against the Purchaser and the Guarantor to recover the overdue Consideration. The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company is aware that the Guarantor has been undergoing restructuring to raise new funds and part of the funds raised would be used to repay the Consideration and the Debt due to the Group. The Purchaser and the Guarantor have informed the Company that the scheme of the said restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of 2019 and they have requested for the Company to withhold any legal action against the Guarantor in the meantime as any such legal action would most likely affect the progress and the viability of the said restructuring of the Guarantor. The Board has agreed to allow more time for the Guarantor to complete the said restructuring and has requested the Purchaser and the Guarantor to keep the Company updated on the progress of the said restructuring. Nonetheless, the Board will consider initiating legal proceedings against the Purchaser and/or the Guarantor as and when necessary.

