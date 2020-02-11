Alltronics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORIES IN CHINA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 訊 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORIES IN CHINA

This announcement is made by Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") in The People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), a number of provinces and municipalities in the PRC have taken emergence public health measures and actions to prevent the spread of the Epidemic. The government of the PRC has also issued notices which extend the period of Chinese new year holiday in the PRC.

As part of the Group's efforts to facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic and to ensure the health and safety of the Group's employees in the PRC, the Group has extended the Chinese new year holiday of its employees in the PRC and the operation of the Group's factories in Shenzhen and Yichun has also been suspended temporarily. The operation of the Group's factories in Shenzhen is expected to resume from 17 February 2020 and the operation of the Group's factory in Yichun is expected to resume by the end of February 2020. If the suspension needs to be extended in response to the development of the Epidemic and/or pronouncement of further policies or measures by the government of the PRC, the Company will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcements as and when necessary.

The Group has informed the customers that there may be delay in the original scheduled shipments due to temporary suspension of operation of the Group's factories in the PRC. Although such delay is caused by event which is beyond the control of the Group, the Group will try its best to meet the needs of its customers as much as possible.

1