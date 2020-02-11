Log in
ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED    0833

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0833)
News 
News

Alltronics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORIES IN CHINA

02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 訊 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 833)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF FACTORIES IN CHINA

This announcement is made by Alltronics Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") in The People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), a number of provinces and municipalities in the PRC have taken emergence public health measures and actions to prevent the spread of the Epidemic. The government of the PRC has also issued notices which extend the period of Chinese new year holiday in the PRC.

As part of the Group's efforts to facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic and to ensure the health and safety of the Group's employees in the PRC, the Group has extended the Chinese new year holiday of its employees in the PRC and the operation of the Group's factories in Shenzhen and Yichun has also been suspended temporarily. The operation of the Group's factories in Shenzhen is expected to resume from 17 February 2020 and the operation of the Group's factory in Yichun is expected to resume by the end of February 2020. If the suspension needs to be extended in response to the development of the Epidemic and/or pronouncement of further policies or measures by the government of the PRC, the Company will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcements as and when necessary.

The Group has informed the customers that there may be delay in the original scheduled shipments due to temporary suspension of operation of the Group's factories in the PRC. Although such delay is caused by event which is beyond the control of the Group, the Group will try its best to meet the needs of its customers as much as possible.

1

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Alltronics Holdings Limited

Lam Yin Kee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Ms. Yeung Po Wah, Ms. Liu Jing, Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Mr. So Kin Hung and Mr. Meng Fei (executive duties suspended) are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. Fan, William Chung Yue is the non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Pang Kwong Wah, Mr. Yau Ming Kim, Robert, Mr. Yen Yuen Ho, Tony and Mr. Lin Kam Sui are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

Alltronics Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:07 UTC
