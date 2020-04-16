Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc.    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC.

(ALLY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/16 04:10:00 pm
13.56 USD   -4.24%
04:16pALLY FINANCIAL : Declares Dividend on Common Stock
PR
04/15ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/13Banks to Give Peek at Sector's Challenges -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ally Financial : Declares Dividend on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

DETROIT, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2020. 

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $180.6 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing It Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-5216 
daniel.eller@ally.com

Rebecca Anderson
Ally Communications (Media)
980-312-8681
rebecca.anderson@ally.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-declares-dividend-on-common-stock-301042153.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
04:16pALLY FINANCIAL : Declares Dividend on Common Stock
PR
04/15ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/13Banks to Give Peek at Sector's Challenges -- WSJ
DJ
04/12Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.
DJ
04/08ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01ALLY FINANCIAL : Moves To A Virtual-only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
03/30ALLY FINANCIAL : Schedules Release of First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
03/27ALLY FINANCIAL : Schedules Release of First Quarter Financial Results
PR
03/23ALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group